Pictet's Mawby: Spike in bond market volatility 'isn't going away'

Jon Mawby of Pictet
Jon Mawby of Pictet

The sharp spike in bond market volatility has been “30 years in the making” and “isn’t going away”, according to Pictet’s Jon Mawby, who warned that fixed income investors will need to adopt a different approach to buying into the asset class.

Head of investment grade credit Mawby said that the widespread surge in inflation has called time on an era of unconventional monetary policy, which has created "a period of ever-intensifying financial repression" as central banks purposefully held interest rates below inflation levels.

"When, in 2006, then-UK Chancellor Gordon Brown claimed to have ended economic ‘boom and bust', he was right - to a point," he reasoned. "But the side effect of smoothing these cycles through highly interventionist policies was periodic and severe bouts of volatility.

"These have included the 1987 stock market crash, the economic and property crisis in Japan, the tech bubble bursting, the sovereign debt crisis, Brexit and Covid. Common to each of these episodes is that central banks stepped in to ‘save' markets, resulting in volatility cycles caused by investor herding and subsequent market tightening and repricing."

Years of financial repression from central banks has also led to an increasing correlation between credit and equity markets, according to Mawby, which has reduced investors' margin for error.

"[This] means future return characteristics of fixed income assets will not be the benign ones of the past four decades," he warned. "Add in routine spikes in volatility and investors now face difficult periods."

A new approach

In terms of approaching fixed income amid the new backdrop, the head of investment grade credit urged investors not to chase returns, which have been artificially bolstered across pockets of the market by the swathe of passive funds coming to market.

And, at the opposite end of the spectrum, Mawby said there has been a "huge" deterioration in the quality of credit in issuance, which means risks for investors have increased further still.

"Reducing risk when valuations are stretched and taking opportunities to add risk when other investors are fearful is indeed contrarian. Yet, it is this contrarian, value-focused mindset and objective assessment of the state of credit markets that offers the strongest basis on which to navigate these volatility cycles," he argued. "The Covid pandemic and the events of March 2020 are salient examples. Many high yield bond investors suffered significant losses during the worst of the crisis.

"But for those who had previously taken steps to minimise risk and were therefore well placed to take advantage of the value that was on offer, there were many good quality credit securities available at multiple percentage points below their par values."

In the current environment, Mawby said it is in fact the investment grade pocket of the fixed income universe that looks particularly risky. On the opposite end of the spectrum, he believes high-yield bonds with improving company fundamentals offer "much better risk-adjusted prospects".

"Given how markets have behaved in recent times, it is inevitable that there will be many more bouts of intense bond market volatility, accompanied by severe peak-to-trough declines," he warned. "Though we can produce a list of potential risks in store, we cannot predict the specific catalyst. What we can do, however, is position ourselves to take advantage of these events when they happen.

"This means understanding what reflects fair value in asset allocation decisions and then trying to realise as much of the total return available as possible - but without becoming greedy and chasing returns unnecessarily."

Ninety One launches Global Sustainable Equity Strategy for Stephanie Niven

T. Rowe Price's Vohora on geopolitics: Ushering in a new era of security

