Investment Conundrums: The risk of a policy mistake is 'sky high'

Greg Peters, co-CIO of PGIM Fixed Income, warned that we are "careening towards a policy mistake" as

central banks navigate through uncharted territory.

Speaking to Investment Week, Peters laid out his thesis of the three Cs: central banks, Covid, and China. While Covid is obviously front of mind for investors, he argued the others are either misunderstood or ignored.

Central banks

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Peters said that "central banks are caught in a very precarious position where they have inflation on one side, geopolitical [issues] on the other".

He added that despite greater attention being paid to central banks, he thought that "market participants are not properly assessing the situation".

"I have been saying all along, we have been careening towards a policy mistake, and I still think we are. It is not because central banks are trying to, but that is what the fixed income market has been telling you for the past six-to-nine months. That is why the curve has been flattening pretty dramatically."

US inflation hits fresh 40-year high of 7.9%

Peters stated the common belief is that "if things go bad, central banks are going to come in and save the day".

"I think that is not the case at all going forward," he said.

"Central bank policy tools are extremely blunt instruments that actually go after growth, not inflation, directly. Growth gets hit, unemployment gets hit, and then by doing that inflation will come down. So, there is a cost and there is collateral damage and I think there is not enough worry about the collateral damage."

He added: "I do not think the US Federal Reserve cares if a bunch of rich folk lose money in the stockmarket. They are solving a bigger problem. So, to me, there is this wrong assessment of the world, broadly speaking."

Regions

Peter said that while in the fixed income market, "usually geopolitics does not matter," he thinks the Russian invasion of Ukraine is "quite different" and "a story yet to be told".

"The fact that a central bank has been sanctioned, and a leader of a country personally has been sanctioned, is unprecedented," he said.

Looking to Europe, he noted the region was one "that I was probably most excited about going into this year, and that never happens".

However, he added: "Europe is one of these situations that every time you get excited, you get really disappointed by it.

"Looking at 2022, Europe appeared as though it was going to outperform just by virtue of lagging. Now, given everything, we are cutting our numbers for European growth, obviously."

ECB strikes hawkish tone as it holds rates and speeds up QE wind-down

Nevertheless, he argued there is "a real opportunity in Europe versus some other areas".

He also noted that with the crisis in Ukraine, investors are "getting away from Eastern Europe," which, he argued, was not a logical move but simply "drawing straight lines out" as far as possible to other regions.

"Investors have been ploughing into Latin America as a result," he said, pointing to a recent sustainability bond in Chile that was highly oversubscribed. Therefore, he added, he was "pretty excited about the opportunity in EM local markets".

However, he was less bullish on China, stating the country has "a demographic problem and a debt problem."

He noted that previously, "China was the leader of global growth," meaning changes in global growth.

He pointed to the Global Financial Crisis, arguing that "it was China's fiscal [policy] that actually turned the whole globe around economically. It really puts a lot of stimulus into the system, and it does not have that ability anymore."

Now, he said, "that tailwind best case is a lot less of a tailwind and in the worst case is a headwind, and no one is really focused on it properly."

Markets

Peters thinks the most interesting areas of the market are the "non-systematic, idiosyncratic type of opportunities and relative value".

Broadly, he stated that he did not think this was "a market to chase" as he does not feel like "there has been enough of a repricing to get me excited enough to jump in".

The modern fixed income market is "a very, very different game" for Peters, as "no one has really been in the marketplace where inflation is a principal risk".

He noted "this crossover space of high yield investment grade looks really attractive".

"So, we have cycled out of the riskier high yield bonds of CCCs which benefited greatly during the Covid reopening, but risk reward does not look great there."

Instead, he said the firm was moving "into a more defensive posture of BB".

"So, inherently, we are more defensive than where we were, which was valuation driven firstly. And then secondly, growth is slowing and central bank policy mistake risk is sky high, so [we] felt it was appropriate to take the overall risk profile down."