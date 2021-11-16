Blue Whale's Yiu on finding the 'holy grail' of inflation-busting companies

CIO Yiu, who runs the £1.1bn LF Blue Whale Growth fund, said 2021's inflationary backdrop, which was caused by a reopening of economies after lockdown, has been exacerbated by "drastically limited supply" across the piste.

As such, he believes it is important to look for a "particular combination of attributes" when selecting stocks. One key trait he is looking for is pricing power, given these firms can raise their prices in-line with inflation without losing customers.

"Our favourite example is Microsoft," he wrote in an update published today (16 November). "Earlier this year Microsoft announced they will be raising the price of their key office products by 15%-20%.

"I imagine many of you will be reading this on your Microsoft Windows operating system, you may have received the email notifying you of this article through Microsoft Outlook, and I drafted this article in Microsoft Word.

"If the price of Microsoft's services goes up, you are likely to pay it."

However, Yiu said pricing power is "only part of the story", adding that he is specifically looking for companies with high gross margins. This means the rising external costs of running the business become low relative to revenue.

"Blue Whale Growth has a weighted average gross margin across its investee companies of 70%. This means that, of the companies' total revenue, there are external costs associated with running the business of 30%," he explained.

"This gross margin is favourable over, for example, UK blue-chip companies, which have a gross margin of 30%.

"In other words, UK blue chips are paying the external costs of inflation on roughly 70% of their total revenues."

Overall, Yiu believes high margins and superior pricing power will offer "the holy grail of inflation-busting companies".

"[This] ‘double whammy' means they are less affected by rising costs, while also being able to increase their prices to outpace inflation," he said. "What an investor wants to avoid are those companies that have a low gross margin, with little or no pricing power."