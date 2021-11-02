Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Camilla Ritchie of 7IM

Camillia Ritchie explains where her passion for ESG investing comes from.

Camilla joined 7IM in 2006 and is now a senior investment manager.

She is the expert for sustainable investments at 7IM, leading the Sustainable Balance fund from inception, and is responsible for proxy voting and stewardship.

She developed her interest in sustainable investing from managing ethical portfolios back in the 1980s. She is also an investment specialist on emerging markets, frontier market equity and property and infrastructure.

ESG Investment Influencers - in partnership with Fidelity International

Fidelity International is delighted to partner with Investment Week to support the ESG Investment Influencer series.

In an increasingly complex and changing world of sustainable investing, gaining insight from the industry's leading influencers is crucial in helping us shape how we communicate and evidence our active engagement approach.

Click here to find out more information.