Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Camilla Ritchie of 7IM

In the latest in the ESG Investment Influencers series, ESG editor Beth Brearley speaks to Camilla Ritchie, senior investment manager at 7IM

Camillia Ritchie explains where her passion for ESG investing comes from.

Camilla joined 7IM in 2006 and is now a senior investment manager.

She is the expert for sustainable investments at 7IM, leading the Sustainable Balance fund from inception, and is responsible for proxy voting and stewardship.

She developed her interest in sustainable investing from managing ethical portfolios back in the 1980s. She is also an investment specialist on emerging markets, frontier market equity and property and infrastructure. 

