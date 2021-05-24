Sanford DeLand's Brotherston: 'We don't want to be the biggest, but we want to be the best'

CEO of Sanford DeLand Asset Management Alex Brotherston talks to Lauren Mason about Andrew Vaughan's impending departure from the company, the prospect of a global equity fund launch and plans to revisit an IPO.

"I joined Sanford DeLand on April Fool's Day in 2018, with the sole purpose of really working with Keith [Ashworth-Lord] to grow the business. He wanted a legacy," Sanford DeLand CEO Alex Brotherston told Investment Week.

"The big project we have embarked on since then is to become independently authorised, and to build some infrastructure that supports Keith."

Ashworth-Lord, who heads up the now £1.6bn CFP SDL UK Buffettology fund, launched SDL in 2010 - 20 years after first discovering the achievements of "the Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville", as well as Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett.

Alongside some backing from a small group of now-shareholders, he launched the Buffettology fund and grew the firm's total assets under management to £700m, before former colleague Andrew Vaughan became the second member of the company in 2017 and took over management of the CFP SDL Free Spirit fund.

"In my experience, there are not many managers out there that can take AUM from zero to £700m - it takes a lot of commitment for one man to be able to do that," Brotherston said.

"Now, the fund sits at £1.6bn while Free Spirit is £84m. We also now have a larger team including chief analyst Eric Burns, another analyst called David Beggs and a support operations outfit under Deanne Flemming. Given the size of the funds, it was a case of backfilling these positions."

Vaughan departs

Further change is afoot for the company, with Vaughan currently serving his notice period until the end of the summer in order to "pursue his own interests".

Brotherston said this has caused the company to "have a bit of a rethink" in terms of its structure.

"Free Spirit's process will remain the same," he explained. "Keith, who is also CIO, is already deputy manager of the Free Spirit fund and will move to the role of lead manager, as well as remaining lead on the Buffettology fund.

"Our chief analyst Eric Burns will support Keith as deputy manager on the Free Spirit fund, and analyst Beggs will support Keith on the Buffettology fund."

The CEO added that the "real custodian" of SDL as a business is its Business Perspective Investing process, which was created by Ashworth-Lord and heavily influenced by Warren Buffett.

It focuses on the idea that there is no philosophical distinction between part and outright ownership of a company.

"It is not the case that different fund managers do different things," Brotherston added. "Keith will probably take over this fund and build it as he has done with Buffettology. Having one small fund and one much larger fund increases opportunities for the team as well."

In order to maintain the structure of the business that the CEO has built over his tenure, he has hired one person for a senior role within the business, as well as a further two for more junior roles.

Brotherston told Investment Week that the senior hire will not come on board to launch a new mandate, but will instead support the existing team.

The two more junior hires will take an increased focus on ESG into consideration.