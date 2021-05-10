JO Hambro's Altinger: Keeping on the other side of the alpha spectrum

JO Hambro Capital Management's CEO Alexandra Altinger talks to Lauren Mason about staying true to the firm's boutique roots, the two sides of the coin when it comes to flexible working, and the pros and cons of inorganic growth.

"When I joined JO Hambro I was convinced - and I still am - that if I had to build an asset management company from scratch, I would build it in the same way that JOHCM was built," the firm's CEO Alexandra Altinger tells Investment Week.

"I believe in investment-led asset management firms, and I believe in giving portfolio managers very high degrees of latitude to generate alpha in order to achieve strong investment performance."

Altinger joined the firm in September 2019, just six months before the throes of the Covid pandemic. Prior to this she was the CEO of multi-family office Sandaire, although had spent 11 years previously working in asset management at Wellington on the client relationship management side of the business.

It was her time spent as a financial analyst that made her decide to venture into the world of asset management, despite having held previous roles as a prop trader and on the sell side of investment banking.

"I am half Italian and half German, so I spent my childhood moving around a lot," she explains. "I ended up studying economics and Japanese in Paris, and I got my first job in Tokyo as a prop trader before joining Goldman Sachs, which sent me to New York.

"After about four or five years in the business, I decided I wasn't really cut out for investment banking, and decided that what I really wanted to do was go into asset management.

"When I got my shot at being a CEO at Sandaire Investment Office years later, I saw it as an opportunity to step up into my first CEO role. I remained open minded, but I knew that I always wanted to return to asset management."

Recognising talent

When the opportunity arose, Altinger says she was attracted to JOHCM - a long-only equity specialist with £31.3bn of AUM - because its business model is "centred around attracting investment management talent".

"In many ways, the managers run their own book of business but we provide them the tools and the platform to succeed," she explains.

JOHCM hires Voskamp as head of sales and distribution across UK, Europe and Asia

"I believe very strongly that in today's world, to build an asset management business model you either need to be really big and therefore scalable, so you can play in strategies where your way of competing against passive is going to be priceless.

"Or, on the other side of the alpha spectrum where you are more capacity constrained, you need to offer really high conviction, high alpha investment strategies. That is where JOHCM is, and what drew me to the company.

"I believe very strongly we will survive, despite the growing ETF markets and alpha basket trades, so long as we remain on the other side of the alpha spectrum."

It hasn't been a straightforward tenure for Altinger so far, given the pandemic hit just months into her appointment. She says that, in a matter of days, the entire team managed to adapt to working from home so, from a day-to-day perspective, it was less of a challenge than many may have first thought.

"I remember asking about the BCP [business continuity plan] in very early February and I was told they did the BCP literally three months before I joined and that everything was fine. But because I hadn't been there, I asked if we could do another one," she explains.

"A BCP cannot be a one-day event where people think they are fine for the day. I believed we needed to be prepared for at least a four to six-week period.

"Through that process, we actually found that a few issues needed to be resolved, which we did over the coming weeks. Then sure enough, we all began working from home on 16 March.

"We were quite early to pull the trigger relative to our peers, and long term I think the transition was quite smooth."