'We are beholden to this new master': JPMAM's Karen Ward on central banks and the death of the market cycle

Investment Week editor Lauren Mason speaks to Karen Ward, chief market strategist for EMEA at JP Morgan Asset Management, about the growing influence of central banks, the death of the economic cycle, and when 'meaningful inflation' will rear its head.

A lot has happened in markets over the past year - it is hard to know where to start. As we head towards a gradual form of normality after such a sudden recession, what are some of your key considerations?

One of the big things I think about today is whether the whole concept of an economic cycle is dead.

The pandemic reminds us that sometimes things happen very much off-cycle that nobody can predict. And yet, I see some of my peers talking about a new cycle, and therefore setting us up for ten years of economic expansion.

But it is entirely possible that within a couple of years, unemployment will be low again, and it will look like we are once again late cycle, and I am contemplating whether this concept is very helpful to investors at all these days.

Too little, too late? Fighting inflation concerns now may be a futile endeavour

I think so many of those components and relationships that drive cycles have broken down. The relationship between slack and inflation, between inflation and what the central banks will do, between what interest rates do and how the economy reacts - [the pandemic] has just removed all of those stable components used to predict what happens next.

For me, that is why too much reliance on the cycle has been a bit of a dangerous game.

Central bank activity alone over the past year has been unprecedented. How can investors navigate this, and how much of a consideration should this be when constructing a portfolio?

Central banks did exactly what they should have done, in that they were fast, they were aggressive, they provided a very clear backstop, and their philosophy was clear. They needed to absorb the economic loss created by the pandemic.

I do, however, think it puts them in a very, very difficult position in terms of how they are going to exit those strategies without creating volatility, and how they wean markets off these backstops. Their intervention is not going to be smooth.

They have a very difficult balance to strike of providing clear guidance, and not removing anything too early, but not removing anything too late.

I have been saying to clients that there will be days when bond markets are going to spike and it is going to generate enormous bouts of volatility.

Have we become too dependent on central bank policy? Can, and should, anything be done to start reversing this?

Central banks have to demonstrate why the pandemic was different, and why they will not behave that way in a normal recession. In this instance, it was absolutely right to say that, while we had to shut our economy, no one should lose their job.

But in normal recessions you do need to transition as industries boom and bust. Banks need to make it clear both why they are taking this extraordinary action, but also not let investors think that they are going to do the same in every economic bump and recession.

For us, it is really about being prepared for that volatility and holding strategies that are going to minimise some of that volatility - but at the same time, not losing our head. There will probably be some fairly outsized bumps in the road ahead.