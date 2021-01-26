Noreen Shah: Through reboot., we aim to humanise the conversation on race in the workplace

Noreen Shah, founder of reboot. and head of corporate communications EMEA at State Street, speaks to Investment Week following last Monday's launch of the initiative, which aims to provide insight for allies and inspiration to black members of the asset management industry through the power of storytelling.

Hi Noreen, thank you for your time today. Firstly, what inspired the creation of reboot.?

The Black Lives Matter movement significantly galvanised the interests of minorities and non-minorities around the world and highlighted the criticality of addressing racism and inequality in all its forms. The movement got many of us thinking and talking like we never have before.

For me, I decided to share my dad's story on institutional racism back in the 1970s and the ramifications it had on him and our family. I was encouraged by the response and how genuine people were in wanting to do more and be part of change.

This led me to contact my ethnic minority marketing and communications friends and brainstorm how we could use our skillset to keep positive momentum going on this topic.

The campaign's aim is to encourage positive dialogue on race. How will the organisation be doing this?

Our aim is to humanise the dialogue and use the power of storytelling to encourage a positive conversation on race in the workplace, as well engage senior leaders across large organisations to help tackle conscious and unconscious biases.

In changing the narrative, addressing biases, and deleting racial inequality in the workplace, we are calling into focus the need for more inclusive working cultures.

Quite rightly we are seeing the birth of many inclusive top down policies, but this must be counterbalanced with an inclusive culture at all levels.

What are the short-to-medium term plans and longer-term plans, for reboot.?

Our plan is to make reboot. a long running platform that celebrates the positive change we are hoping will become permanent. Success for us is that we continue having a positive and forthcoming dialogue between ethnic minorities, allies and senior leadership teams.

Furthermore, for up-and-coming ethnic minorities looking at entering the workplace, we want reboot. to be a place of inspiration, being seen and heard, and also knowing that there is a well-trodden path of success before them by someone who has been in their shoes.

You must have heard many inspiring stories so far. Are there some that have been particularly poignant or moving?

In conducting these interviews, many of the stories have a running theme of self-belief and the importance of speaking up, even in challenging circumstances.

But one of many things that stood out is when my colleague, Ritu Shirgaonkar, was interviewed by Joerg Ambrosius, our EMEA CEO and said as an industry we are accustomed to using our might and economic power to influence issues that are of a direct relevance to us.

Now we need to pull together for the eradication of racial inequality as it impacts us all. This really made me appreciate the power corporates have to use their influence for good.