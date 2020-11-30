Tony Dalwood: How Gresham House kept momentum despite Covid-19

CEO of Gresham House Tony Dalwood talks to Investment Week about how the firm has kept up the pace in 2020, its growth plans and why he thinks the boutique is well placed to prosper in the years to come.

"It has been a good year for Gresham House, notwithstanding the macro environment, which has obviously been volatile and troublesome," says Dalwood, who is relatively sanguine about the business disruption of the past eight months.

Gresham House was able to boost its assets under management by more than 20% in 2019 to a total of almost £2.8bn by 31 December, as the firm delivered strong performance across its equity fund products, and completed its acquisitions of FIM and Livingbridge.

In the same year, the boutique raised £200m for the Gresham House Energy Storage fund IPO, and grew the investor base of its sustainable UK housing and infrastructure vehicle British Strategic Investment fund (BSIF).

Six months later, despite the chaos wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, Gresham House had grown assets by another 17% to £3.3bn, and had been handed a significant show of confidence through its appointment to manage Strategic Equity Capital in a joint venture with Aberdeen Standard.

"We had a lot of momentum coming into 2020 from 2019, and that momentum carried on even when the full market impact of the pandemic kicked in back in March," Dalwood says.

Dalwood, who spearheaded the 2015 management buy-in that would ultimately transform Gresham from an investment trust to an AIM-listed asset manager, explains the firm's staff had "adapted incredibly well" to the working conditions necessary in a Covid-19 world, with a culture of "over-communication" encouraged since the start of the pandemic.

"We brought in a number of new significant clients for BSIF and in the local government pension scheme arena," he adds.

"Clients recognise that the working environment needs to change. Things are not always as quick, but if we can over-communicate to them it manages expectations."

Doubling shareholder value

While "growing AUM is clearly a big part" of Gresham's longer-term goals, Dalwood is also focused on profitability, which will be a fundamental aspect of the firm's five-year plan to double shareholder value, announced earlier this year.

"We are focused on generating a 40% margin and we are making sure we generate a return on capital for our balance sheet capital, where we use our balance sheet, of 15%-plus over the long term," he explains.

However, Gresham's strategic targets are not entirely quantitative with the firm looking to build upon its ESG credentials, in particular.

"ESG is at the heart of what we do and we are quite fortunate to have asset classes that will fulfil investor needs in that respect, like forestry, renewables and social housing," says Dalwood.

"We want to have a significant market share in our businesses, as we do in forestry, VCTs and in battery storage [for example].

"We want to increase some of those market shares going forward and we want to build an international presence with a post-Brexit world coming up."