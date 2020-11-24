Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards finalist interview: J.P. Morgan Global Index Research

J.P. Morgan Global Index Research is a finalist in the Best Sustainable & ESG Index or Service Provider category at today's Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards.

Here we talk to Gloria Kim, the firm's global head of index research, about the group's offering for investors, company engagement and plans for the future.

Can you explain the thinking behind the launch of the J.P. Morgan ESG Index Suite? What are you trying to offer investors?

The J.P. Morgan ESG (JESG) Index Suite was first launched in April 2018 to provide fixed income investors with a "standardised framework" to navigate and incorporate ESG factors into the investment process, regardless of where they were within their ESG journey.

Before the introduction of the JESG methodology, ESG investing in fixed income was disparate with separate benchmarks available for every ESG investing approach, which prevented the market from converging towards an ESG standard.

Amid the plethora of different ESG investment approaches, the JESG methodology seeks to harmonise the best ESG practices into one unified methodology to foster standardization across ESG investing in fixed income.

The JESG Index Suite has the primary goal of being able to quantitatively showcase an improvement in the ESG quality of the JESG index over its respective baseline benchmark.

At the same time, the JESG methodology tries to forge a balance by not deviating from the core nature or risk-reward characteristic of the underlying fixed income asset class.

For example, the JESG aligned emerging market corporate bond index should retain the risk-reward nature of the EM corporate asset class and not be so selective that it starts mimicking Developed Market or High Grade corporate asset classes.

The JESG Index Suite also tries to minimise the turnover that is commonly seen (and can add a very high cost to) in fixed income ESG indices.

What is the methodology behind the construction of the suite, including exclusions criteria?

All JESG indices are derived from their baseline index, with the ESG criteria applied as an overlay. The criteria for the baseline indices are formulated in such a way that the benchmark is the best possible liquid and replicable representative of the respective fixed income asset class.

Using a proprietary ESG construction method, the JESG methodology normalises JESG index scores for over 170 countries and 6,000+ issuers daily, using data from Climate Bonds Initiative, RepRisk and Sustainalytics as inputs.

The ESG-specific inclusion and re-weighting criteria are consistent across the JESG Index Suite and incorporate several ESG investment strategies:

• ESG integration: overweighting stronger ESG performers and underweighting weaker issuers

• Positive/Best-in-class screening: removing issuers in the lowest quintile of relative ESG performance

• Sustainability themed investing: overweighting green bonds compared to their conventional bond counterparts issued by the same issuer

• Negative/exclusionary screening: excluding issuers with any direct revenue exposure to controversial sectors, such as weapons, tobacco, or thermal coal, and oil Sands as of 2021

• Norms-based screening: excluding issuers that are found non-compliant with the UN Global Compact Principles.

Through the identification of green bond issuance with the help of Climate Bonds Initiative, and with external top-down ESG analysis from RepRisk and the complementary bottom-up ESG fundamental research from Sustainalytics, our multidimensional index methodology brings standardisation in fixed income by introducing a well-rounded approach to ESG investing.

Inputs from our ESG data vendors are normalised and incorporated into a three-month rolling average of JESG scores in order to smooth any noise in inputs.

Each issuer is bucketed into one of five bands (quintiles), depending on their final JESG score. The bands function as a scalar/multiplier that is utilized in the overall ESG integration approach.