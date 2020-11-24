Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards finalist interview: UBS Asset Management

UBS Asset Management are nominated for two awards

UBS Asset Management is a finalist in this year's Investment Week Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards with the UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF in the Best Sustainable & ESG ETF category and UBS AG: #TOGETHERBAND in the Best Sustainable & ESG Education Initiative category.

Here we talk to the group about the methodology behind the ETF and what it offers investors, as well as the impact of the #TOGETHERBAND initiative.

Can you explain the thinking behind the launch of the UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF? What are you trying to offer investors?

UBS Asset Management is committed to become a leader in sustainable investing. Drawing from the strength of our broad sustainable strategy, UBS S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF aims to bring sustainability mainstream by offering investors the sustainable version of the world's most well-known and widely-tracked benchmark, the S&P 500.

Our ETF, the first ever to track the sustainable S&P 500 ESG index, represents an all-new core exposure: one that maintains the characteristics of the core equity index, and also meets relevant and increasingly important ESG criteria.

Consequently, the ESG version of the index provides similar returns with increased downside protection.

The sustainable index has actually delivered steady outperformance vs. the S&P 500 index since inception in January 2019.

The ETF is UCITS compliant, listed on four exchanges with three currency hedged share classes (EUR, CHF and GBP) in addition to the unhedged USD share class.

What is the methodology behind the construction of the ETF, including exclusions criteria?

The UBS S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF tracks the S&P 500 ESG Index. The advanced index construction adds an ESG overlay to the core S&P 500 exposure with the ultimate purpose of selecting higher sustainability-rated companies without changing the nature of the index in terms of diversification and performance.

The ESG screening process applies three filters:

• Excludes companies that are ranked as laggards in terms of alignment with United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)

• Excludes companies that are involved in controversial weapons, thermal coal and tobacco

• Excludes sustainability laggards within each GICS sector using independent ESG-ratings. Additionally, applies a media& stakeholder analysis to monitor companies' controversies.

The ESG-screened index targets 75% of the parent's market capitalization, whilst aiming to maintain sector neutrality. As of end-August 2020, S&P 500 ESG has 299 constituents.

The vast majority of exclusions are driven by low relative ESG scores, and some by UNGC violations and involvement in controversial business activities.

The UBS S&P 500 ESG ETF maintains low tracking error versus the standard S&P 500 index and both indices deliver comparable results with daily returns which are very closely correlated.

The sustainable benchmark outperformed its parent by 4.88% since inception in January 2019 (as at 11 Nov 2020) in combination with lower downside volatility.

Following the recent market stress period with Covid-19 outbreak, the S&P 500 ESG index proved itself in offering noticeable downside protection by outperforming the parent index by 60bps (20 February to 17 April 2020).

How do you, as an ETF provider, effectively engage with companies on sustainability issues?

UBS AM is a recognised market leader in voting and engagement across ESG matters and UBS ETFs benefit from this strength.

We regard stewardship as an integral part of our fiduciary duty and investment process.

We prioritise our research, resources and dialogue with companies to unlock shareholder value across indexed and active strategies.

Our structured approach, well-defined objectives and vigilant monitoring yields strong results. In 2019, 23% of our engagements have achieved progress in the first year.

UBS AM sets a high benchmark for what constitutes engagement. Engagement is more than asking a question about ESG.

Engagement is a two-way dialogue in which we intend to influence a company's performance. In 2019, we conducted more than 1,400 meetings with companies, voted on more than 10,000 meetings and more than 100,000 resolutions (of which we voted against management in 17% of cases), and supported 60% of 780 shareholder resolutions on ESG issues.