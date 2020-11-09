Dr Dambisa Moyo: Investors will be 'in a big mess' if they don't hold 10% in China

Zambian author and economist Dr Dambisa Moyo, who serves on the boards of Chevron Corporation and the 3M Company, spoke to editor Lauren Mason about the six key issues facing the global economy, why China holds the key to worldwide growth, and how to invest in the US and Europe amid several headwinds.

Prior to becoming an international public speaker and the author of four books so far - including Dead Aid and The Edge of Chaos - Dr Moyo spent eight years at Goldman Sachs and, after pursuing her MPA and PhD degrees at Harvard and Oxford, two years at The World Bank.

Let's start at the beginning of 2020. How positive were you on the economic backdrop at the start of the year?

Before the pandemic hit, we were already on a trajectory for low economic growth, both within developed and developing countries.

I was very worried about the rise of technology and the subsequent risk of a jobless underclass. I had concerns the population is continuing to grow at a rapid pace, while there is a massive mismatch between our industrial base relative to the skillset of the population.

I also came into the year worried about climate change and our natural resource scarcity, as well as the fact the income and wealth gap had been widening, while social mobility had been declining.

I was also worried that government debt, corporate debt, household debt, credit card debt, student loans [and] auto loans had all rocketed. Household debt was already £1.7trn in the UK alone before Covid reared its head.

Another key concern was productivity, because productivity explains 60% of why one country grows and another one does not.

And, in addition to all of these concerns, we had an impotence of public policy. I have done a lot of research into this, and equity returns really are coming down over the next several decades.

I was pretty bearish.

And, dare I ask, how has your economic outlook changed since the coronavirus crisis?

Covid-19 has really been more of an accelerant to the aggressive scenarios economists and policymakers have been worried about for some time.

For instance, the Congressional Budget Office in the US said in 2016 that, by 2030, the US Government will not be able to fund its entitlements such as social security, Medicare and retirement programmes.

That was in 2016, so what has happened since Covid is that the expiration date has suddenly been moved much closer, and these problems need to be fixed much faster than anticipated.

We know that we have just hit a 100% debt-to-GDP ratio in the UK and the US, which means we are even further along the trajectory of slow growth.