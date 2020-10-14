Rathbones' Mike Webb: We are never going back to the way we used to work

Mike Webb, CEO of Rathbone Unit Trust Management, talks to editor Lauren Mason about ESG, value assessments, and navigating the business through both the pandemic and the looming Brexit transition deadline.

It has now been more than ten years since you have been at Rathbones' helm. How has the business changed over the past decade?

When I joined, Rathbones was a brilliant business but it had been through some very tough times, having done incredibly well then having really suffered during the Global Financial Crisis.

The firm had around £750m of assets when I joined, and it was my goal to build these assets back up, and to give the market confidence that we would still be around in 15 to 20 years' time. We have been very successful in doing that.

Essentially, we built out from one franchise, which was Carl Stick's Income fund, into four key franchises - so fixed income, global equities and multi-asset, in addition to this.

We have also launched some other newer funds, such as Alexandra Jackson's UK Opportunities fund and our Global Sustainability fund which we launched in 2018.

Now, we have a good name in the ethical space and £8bn of assets under management across the four key franchises.

How has the business coped during the pandemic?

Last year we had a cracking year. This year, while it has been horrific from a human perspective, has been another good year - if not, a slightly better year even - for the business.

Our IT team has been spectacular, so we were able to work from home almost immediately.

Weirdly, I think our communication both among each other and to clients has improved, because you have to really think about who you are going to talk to and what that audience wants to hear.

In the office, there can be some presenteeism and many people enjoy working from home, because it allows them a greater work/life balance and means they are able to buy a house in areas they would have never considered doing so before.

his is good from an inclusion perspective, because it means people are no longer hamstrung by renting or buying a house in London.

We are never going to go back to the way we used to work. Instead, we are going to take the best of what we have learned and adopt more agile and flexible working practices.

We have been able to talk to large numbers of people - rather than jumping in a car and seeing maybe four or five, we can talk to 90 or even 100 people in a day.

That is not to say we will not go back to doing face-to-face meetings because they are obviously important, but the frequency with which we will do these has changed.

What are some of the key themes for the asset management industry that are being overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic?

Liquidity is one that is being overlooked. Meanwhile, we are continuing to see the effects of transparency on pricing through value statements.

That will continue to put downward pressure on not just funds, but I have a suspicion the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will start to look at what type of value each component in the value chain should be producing.

There is also an enormous amount of legislation coming out regarding ESG over the next three-to-five years, with the first set of disclosures arriving in March 2021, then we have suitability legislation coming in.

These are game-changers, and this is an area we are looking at very carefully.

We have two great funds in this area already [Rathbone Ethical Bond and Global Sustainability] and we have our sister company Rathbone Greenbank, which has a 20-year history in ESG investing.

That is an area we are looking at - it is too early to say anything at the moment, but there is definitely an opportunity for action in that space.