IW Trailblazers in Lockdown: Emma Saunders on resilient portfolios, being nimble and The Crown

Investment Week hears from our Trailblazers - the next generation of UK investment professionals making a difference to our industry - on how they are adapting to the lockdown and coping with the coronavirus crisis. Today we hear from Emma Saunders, senior collectives analyst at Rathbone Investment Management.

What are your three key tips for working from home?

1. Establish a routine

2. Take a lunch break - whether it is making a nice meal or getting some exercise, it is good to have a break and boundaries in your day.

3. Do not look at emails in the evening - it can be difficult to distinguish between work and home life during this time. I find it helps to "finish work" for the day and create some balance.

How are you keeping in touch with work colleagues, friends and clients?

Regular communication is vital. I am using video conferencing, phone calls, and emails to stay in touch with colleagues.

I have found that I really do miss the more social aspect of going in to the office, but the virtual Friday evening work drinks are still going strong.

What have you learnt already about investing in this crisis?

I suspect there will be more lessons to be learnt, but this crisis has been a stark reminder to investors of the benefit of creating portfolios which are resilient over time.

A flexible, diversified strategy that combines different assets is often the best way to enhance risk-adjusted returns and protect capital, while also allowing the opportunity to tilt portfolios from a tactical perspective as the market environment evolves. Nimble is the word.

What investment/fund opportunities are most interesting to you at the moment and where do the biggest risks lie?

In line with our long-term investment horizon, our preferred funds remain unchanged.

However, there are risks surrounding the wider impact of Covid-19 and how it might influence company earnings and the performance of some traditional asset classes in the near term.

What asset management industry updates/podcasts/videos are you following to keep you informed?

I like to dip into anything that catches my eye or ear. But as you might expect, I tend to spend a lot of time reading research from fund houses, brokers, industry publications and wires.

Which TV programmes/box sets are seeing you through this lockdown?

The Stranger, The Crown and New Amsterdam.

What activities are you doing to keep yourself busy?

Dog walks, running, yoga and laying down some decking in our garden ready for the summer months!

What is the first thing you are planning to do when the lockdown is over?

A summer afternoon with family and friends in a pub garden sounds idyllic!