IW's Big Video Call: Fidelity International head of global macro Stupnytska on a 'patchy' recovery and corporate survivors

Fidelity International’s head of global macro and investment strategy Anna Stupnytska talks to Investment Week editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd about the “really really big shock” for the global economy in Q2 and why the recovery may be “very slow and very sluggish”.

The head of global macro identifies the types of companies hit hardest by the global fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and those most likely to survive.

Stupnytska also analyses the impact of recent government and central bank stimulus packages, particularly when addressing liquidity issues.

Finally, she discusses why the group remains cautious on risk, despite market optimism over the past few days, and warns on further sell-offs.