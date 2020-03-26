What is next for LGBT Great's Project 1000 in 2020 and beyond?

LGBT Great founder and MD Matthew Cameron talks to Investment Week the importance of Project 1000 and how more people across the investment industry can get involved.

Tell us a bit about yourself and why you set up LGBT Great?

I'm 32 and was born in Blackpool into a working-class family. My dad is a gardener, my mum is a finance assistant and my brother is a dairy farmer.

In 2009, I started a career in recruitment specialising in the financial services industry. Five years later, I moved into partnership with Clare Scott and became the co-managing director of The Ocean Partnership.

I launched LGBT Great's Project 1000 in November 2017 with the support of Legal and General Investment Management.

Throughout my childhood, I struggled with coming to terms with my sexuality and my identity because I could not see anyone else like me. I attended a state school called Carr-Hill 11-18 High School in Kirkham, Lancashire, and was the first person in my extended family to complete A-Levels and attend university.

I read medieval and modern history at the University of Birmingham and moved to London in 2009 with stacks of student debt, a clapped out Ford Fiesta and a suitcase!

Looking back, my first few years in London were tough and I suffered from acute anxiety and poor mental health. I felt plagued by worry and insecurity and totally lacked confidence in myself. There were some real low points and I remember feeling so down that some days I couldn't face the world.

What I needed was some help, inspiration and motivation. I needed a visible role model who could give me the support and confidence that I needed to be me. I needed a beacon of hope.

Fast forward to 2020, I am now using my personal experience to help others through my professional work. In LGBT Great, I have two personal objectives for the investment and savings industry: first to help others to be comfortable in their LGBT+ and ally identities; and second, to help employers realise a high level of LGBT+ visibility, confidence and maturity.

Why did Project 1000 launch?

Project 1000 was launched specifically to help the investment and savings industry to initiate and develop the visibility of LGBT+ employees and supportive allies.

Since it began, the project has gained support from 375 industry professionals in firms all over the world who have 'stepped into the light' as visual role models.

Given the traction, we also have others who have pledged support who we are working with to include in the 1000.

How did Project 1000 gain momentum?

The first phase of the Project 1000 plan has been to 'create the space' in which people feel confident enough to be visibly 'out' or to be visual allies.

Through a series of positive action social media campaigns, we have been able to galvanise support from a broad range of firms and provide a tangible way for others to contribute.

For example, the #hereiam campaign was our first major push and this achieved over 2000 views on YouTube.

The executive leaders #50For50 campaign went on to achieve 1.2 million website hits and was the first time our industry celebrated Pride. This year we are pleased to build on this success further with encouraging industry participation in the #YouMeUsWe campaign.

Our campaigns have therefore been instrumental in encouraging those who have been traditionally silent and invisible to become vocal and visible.

Legal and General Investment Management, Northern Trust, T.Rowe Price, Fidelity International and St James' Place Wealth Management were the first five firms to support us. They have helped to inspire others to follow their lead, and together we have been successful in igniting support from across their workforces.

Why is Project 1000 important?

At LGBT Great, the concept of role modelship is intrinsically linked to inclusive leadership, and we see the former as an embodiment of the latter.

Role models can have a positive impact on minority groups by demonstrating allyship and support, exemplifying good behaviours and by providing the confidence that employees need to thrive.

Feeling supported at work and being able to embrace your full identity is statistically proven to reduce stress and improve our overall mental wellbeing.

92% of LGBT+ employees working within the investment and savings industry are seeking visible support and allyship at executive and board level.

However, our study Aiming for Great found that only 10% of firms were found to be meeting this expectation.

In addition to this, expectations of both talent and investors are also increasing as the LGBT+ rights equality movement progresses, and the lines of sexual orientation and gender identity become increasingly fluid.

Project 1000 provides the industry with a measurable and quantifiable vehicle in which to begin, and build, progress by helping, inspiring and motivating others.

It has increased visibility and consciousness across the sector and we have been inspired by the support it has received from the ally community in particular. For example, last year we had an influx of support from straight white men who wanted to do their part to support.

This proves that there is some good in the world and that allyship exists in our industry, despite the negative perception externally. Project 1000 is partly about making these great people visible.

How can individuals support and get involved?

This is simple and takes less than two minutes. Sign up here to become a Project 1000 Role model which involves hardly any time commitment at all. Simply provide a short bio and a photo and we will contact you.

What is next for Project 1000?

The next phase of Project 1000 involves not only continuing to increase the number of role models closer to the 1000, but also helping our existing role models understand how they can contribute, however big or small this might be.

The next step can be therefore be considered as the 'activation' phase.

Therefore, throughout 2020, LGBT Great is providing three new 'supportive boosts':