Why are there more women in ESG?

Research from The Kroner Group stated that women accounted for 49.6% of ESG hedge fund hires, compared to 28.6% of those for wider roles

EY assert that women account for 40% across the sector's European boards, and that 55% of board members with sustainability experience are women.

Indeed, the sustainable investment sector knows the risks posed by a one-dimensional workforce more than most - gender composition is included as one of the 14 mandatory principle adverse impact indicators under EU SFDR.

It seems unsurprising, therefore that women in asset management appear to be aligning themselves to ESG roles, especially given that MSCI's Women on Boards Progress Report cites that female directors are more likely to advocate for societal issues, especially climate change.

The Big Question: 12 female investors on the outlook for recession in 2023 and how to allocate for it

Research from The Kroner Group stated that women accounted for 49.6% of ESG hedge fund hires, compared to 28.6% of those for wider roles.

This is something that Helena Morrissey, chair of the Diversity Project, has seen for herself within the sector: "A few years ago, I did a straw poll of around twenty investment firms, asking for a gender breakdown of their ESG teams; the average team comprised 60% women, significantly higher than ‘mainstream' investment teams.

"We debated why this was so amongst women involved in ESG, who confirmed they felt anxious about issues like climate change and were keen to combine their career with playing a part in helping to protect the next generation. So as this area grows in importance and continues to attract women, there is an opportunity to take a big step forward towards gender balance."

Sylvia Solomon, through her work as a board member of CFA UK and its Sustainability Working Group and Certificate in ESG investing, asserts: "I do notice it, when I attend various events concerning ESG, by far, the women outnumber the men."

Helena Morrissey: Gender equality is not about fitting the mould

She said that perhaps the relative novelty of widespread ESG investing has given way to more women being able to come through into the newly-created senior management positions in the sector.

"It goes back to time horizon, this is now a whole new section, there are no legacy issues to deal with," she said.

This is something Lotti Hawkins, an executive search specialist for sustainability, ESG and impact at Farrell Associates, agreed with.

She said: "There are a lot of women within the ESG sector. Whenever we do shortlists for clients, I usually have at least a 50-50 gender split, or even more so - if we send six candidates, I would say usually four of those are women."

"Where we do still have issues is still on the investment side. Clients might say they want to see a female fund manager [candidate] and we have to say that there is not many out there that have sustainability experience".

Seemingly, a lack of data is masking what Hawkins calls a "fight over the same women" within ESG investment team.

As firms are incentivised to improve their own female representation numbers, rather than across the sector as a whole, the same small pool of sustainability-focussed fund managers could be propping up representation numbers across the firms they work for as they move organisations.

"There seems to be a bit of a disconnect around uplifting and getting women into the roles they can do into the future," Hawkins said, as "all the firms start to fight over the same women".

Asset managers are failing to measure gender or ethnicity pay gaps

This means companies are not actually getting to the "root of the problem" and looking at why there are still barriers for women to be getting into this sector of fund management, for example.

"The ESG space is constantly evolving, we see that in the research and strategy side there is quite an abundance of women, there are a lot of women within engagement and stewardship, the opportunities are there. But the closer you get to managing money, that is where we see a real gap," Hawkins said.

Motivation

As the ESG and impact investing sector continues to grow, investment professionals of all genders look to pivot into more purpose-driven careers.

While being mindful of generalising, Morrissey asserts: "All the research suggests women - and young people - tend to be motivated by roles that have a clear purpose, whereas traditionally at least, men have tended to be more motivated by power and money."

Hawkins, an ESG and impact specialist, also cites a noticeable difference in the motivations between men and women making the move. She said: "When I speak to new candidates, 95% of them say they want to make as much impact as possible in their careers - but female candidates seem more holistic in their motivations. Whereas there could potentially be more men going into fund manager roles because that is how they view impact."

Likewise, with high profile female resignations of Jacinda Ahern and Nicola Sturgeon, questions have arisen around the ability for women to operate authentically within leadership roles, rather than playing into male stereotypes to succeed.

When discussing potential roles with candidates, Hawkins sees a distinct trend in women having to opt out of some roles, particularly within the sustainability private equity space, due to lifestyle commitments.

Nominate now: Investment Week launches Women in Investment Awards 2023

"There is rarely any conversations we have with clients, on first contact, promoting a role being four days a week, or having different hours for people coming back from parental leave," she said.

"It is quite rare, because candidates themselves do not want to say [they would like flexible working] even though that would be really beneficial for them - they would rather just say that they cannot consider a role because of their personal life."

She said if there were more were upfront discussions, openness, and support around these issues, and "firms actually showing that they would be able to support that person's situation, I think it could be different".

"Women in this space might not want to take on new opportunity or try to become a fund manager or move into a more investment role because they could feel like there are parts of their personal life which they themselves assume would hold them back, because their firm has not spoken about any ways they could support this," Hawkins said.

Morrissey recalls an experience from early in her career. She said "I was quite shocked when I had my first child and was passed over for promotion…I was explicitly told it was not because of any questions over my performance but because of some doubt over my commitment to the baby."

Although she asserts that "obviously people would not say that now" she still believes that "it is a pretty clear barrier that women face."

The Diversity Project has a stream of work regarding women maintaining their investment track records, to help firms feel assured in having funds allocated to women to manage, rather than in mixed teams. The project states:

"The proportion of female fund managers has hovered around 10% over the past four years while just 4% of money managed in the UK is run exclusively by women. The industry's gender pay gaps are the second largest of any UK sector, exceeded only by investment banking."

Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn, investment manager at Aubrey Capital Management has a feel for the main cause of this. She said: "They are concerned about maintaining a track record, and the fact that women may take out time for maternity leave…I believe there is an unconscious, if not conscious, bias against women managing money, allocators to both male and female reflect this bias. Men are just considered to have more gravitas and to be more competent to do it".

Confidence through inclusion

Historically more philanthropic areas of work have seen greater numbers of female participation; according to The National Council for Voluntary Organisations, charities have a disproportionate ratio of female to male staff, around two-thirds women to one-third men.

According to research by Acre, 70% of white women within the wider sustainability sector were able to see someone like themselves in the profession.

Female experts leading the way on asset management boards

Yet, for the area to progress from hitting headline gender diversity ratios, a more intersectional approach needs to be taken. Only 24% of black women, 29% of south Asian women and 37% of east Asian women were likely to agree with seeing representation within sustainability practitioners, denoting that where a deeper meaning of gender diversity is approached, a larger scope for change exists. Solomon asserts, "that is the crucial point".

She points the sector to continue to look at diversity holistically within the sector both as an ESG issue, through an ESG lens. She said: "We need to start weaning ourselves away from looking at percentages [of women]; it is not the most natural thing. I have seen the destruction of firms and value-add by that principle because the follow-through was not there.

"In terms of education, in terms of professional development being continuous, and if you do not invest in that, any company dies. If you have got the women there, are you continuously investing in that particular segment? It is not just about representation in terms of the number that is there - but what are you doing?"

Confidence is a key area holding women back. According to Acre - 93% of white men reported feeling confident in putting forward ideas in their organisations, and 85% are confident putting themselves forward for leadership roles.

Whereas, Women of Influence's March 2023 report, ‘The Tallest Poppy', relays how successful women in the workplace have their achievements and confidence "cut down" from both sides. The report reads: "The study found that men in leadership positions were more likely to penalise or undermine women due to their success. Women, on the other hand, were more likely to cut down peers or colleagues."

Bentley-Hamlyn acknowledges the challenge for aspiring female fund managers to ensure they are included: "Once you are in, you just have to work hard to build your knowledge base and not be afraid to put yourself forward without being overly pushy."

This is something Hawkins can see as a legacy from a historically more male-dominated field. For upcoming male investment professionals, they have confidence that becoming an investment professional is a possibility for them.

Soloman agrees: "Maybe they have got an inner confidence because they are the only ones who have been on boards for so long. Women are just coming up, we are still nascent."

She believes this plays into how women view themselves in attaining such positions, stating: "I think it is a female thing, where we always have impostor syndrome. So after having got there, you are now dealing with the imposter syndrome."

But what makes up confidence at work? As Sustainable Investment previously reported, diversity is nothing without equity and inclusion. Having Psychological safety and a sense of belonging within the workforce are key factors in the retention of women and other marginalised groups.

Morrissey said: "We also need to make sure culturally, we are welcomed and feel included. And I think, you know, today I hear still from women that they are still the only women in the team of say 15. And that by its nature is very isolating. So I worry that it is a kind of chicken and egg problem, because obviously, we need to get that critical mass of women so that then people do not feel like the fish out of water, the odd one out."

Retention

While EY's Boardroom Monitor shows financial services firms reaching 42% female representation, according to Lean In's Women in the Workplace study, retaining them is another issue altogether. For every woman at the director level who gets promoted, two women directors are choosing to leave their company.

Something, the Diversity Project is keen to address from all sides, for instance through the Menopause Pledge workstream launched in October 2022, to ensure gender balance and gender pay can be addressed by ensuring by supporting their employees through the menopause should be seen as a business imperative.

PwC study: 18-year-old women starting work today will not see pay equality in their careers

Female leaders are also twofold more likely than male peers to spend significant time on DEI work. This work is proven to be significant in retaining a diverse and satisfied workforce, but as the report states, "this critical work is spreading them thin and going mostly unrewarded".

Overall, 40% of the female leaders state that their DEI work is not recognised at all in performance reviews, and women are switching jobs at the highest rate ever seen.

Solomon believes in bringing the debate back to first principles, and looking at a firm's overarching ‘S' credentials around employee satisfaction, she says: "If you do not look after your staff, they are going to run off with your IP."

She refers to sticking points of understanding within the sector which prevent gender issues being embedded within an organisation.

"It is the governance structure. Sometimes you have all the soldiers doing what they need to be doing, but if it does not come from the top, if the management team are not educated - you are just paddling and not going anywhere."

While Morrissey said that "women might feel more naturally suited to roles in ESG" and the team at the Diversity Project "are billing this as a potential ‘superpower'", they see the importance of not gatekeeping women into the area as a whole.

Speaking of the Pathway Programme launched in January, she said "we have a few women on the course who are currently working in ESG teams and want to be ‘mainstream' portfolio managers; I am encouraged that it is a two-way flow".

"We need more women in all the roles, to really ensure we are future proof as an industry, reflect our clients and continue to attract and retain the best talent."



This piece was originally published on Investment Week's sister publication Sustainable Investment.