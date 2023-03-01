Baillie Gifford and Morgan Stanley offer worst maximum drawdowns across Global and North America funds

In a continuation of Investment Week’s study into the best and worst maximum drawdowns across various equity sectors, this edition looked at the IA Global and IA North American sectors.

In a continuation of Investment Week's study into the best and worst maximum drawdowns across a variety of equity sectors, this edition focused on the IA Global and IA North America sectors.

Data provided by Morningstar Direct examined the worst peak-to-trough loss over the year to look at the UK-domiciled funds that had held up the best, and which ones had struggled defensively in an undeniably tough year.

Worst maximum drawdown repeat offenders

Glancing at the data as a whole, the IA Global sector comprised the majority of the bottom end of the table.

The biggest global offender was the Morgan Stanley Global Insight fund, with a maximum drawdown of -51.2% - the largest maximum drawdown overall.

Launched in 2021, the fund invests in established and emerging companies and has its biggest exposure to the US.

In 2022, the portfolio lost 51.4%, according to data from FE fundinfo, more than the losses by sector average (11.1%) and the MSCI ACWI benchmark (8.1%).

The firm also had the second poorest result in the IA North American sector, with its Morgan Stanley US Advantage fund recording a maximum drawdown of -49.4%.

Baillie Gifford and abrdn join Jupiter in delivering worst UK equity maximum drawdowns in 2023

Comparing the top ten allocations across the two Morgan Stanley funds, several firms were repeated in each , with ASML Holding, Snowflake, The Trade Desk, Cloudflare, Royalty Pharma and Shopify appearing in both.

Each fund has its biggest exposure in technology and combined with the US focus, this was the ‘perfect storm' of volatile, falling assets last year, as US growth stocks were hit especially hard by the dual headwinds of rising inflation and interest rates.

The same issues dampened the performance of several Baillie Gifford funds, which featured four times across the sectors.

Baillie Gifford American had the largest maximum drawdown in the IA North American sector at -50.6%, while the Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Investment (-40.1%), Baillie Gifford Global Discovery (-38.9%) and Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship (-35.5%) funds took second, third and sixth worth from the global sphere, respectively.

The Scottish group had several representatives in the UK-focused piece, and, as mentioned then, its growth biased style struggled amid a market rotation into cyclical assets as inflation took hold.

Deep Dive: Hidden quality to be found across the US market spectrum

These were not the only fund groups with multiple negative appearances, with a pair of Franklin Templeton portfolios also featuring.

FTF Franklin US Opportunities (-29.7%) and FTF Martin Currie US Unconstrained (-28.8%) followed the Baillie Gifford and Morgan Stanley offerings in the IA North America sector.

Equity income and value dominate best results

On the positive end, both versions of Aviva's US Equity Income fund took the top spots for best maximum drawdown in the IA North American sector.

Income was a recurring theme at the top side of the table for US-focused funds, with eight of the best maximum drawdowns coming from equity income funds.

The Aviva portfolios were joined by JPM US Equity Income in third place (-3.6%), while BNY Mellon US Equity Income (-4.6%), Quilter Investors US Equity Income (-4.8%), FTF ClearBridge US Equity Income (-5.6%), abrdn American Income (-6%) and CT US Equity Income (-6.2%), all held up well from a volatility standpoint.

One standout was a US large-cap focused fund, which, given the latter end of the table, may have expected a more negative result.

But as its name suggests, the value focus of the T. Rowe Price US Large Cap Value Equity fund evidently benefited from the rotation out of growth that hit many of its peers.

The value theme carried over into the IA Global sector, with the VT Price Value Portfolio producing the best maximum drawdown in the sector, and indeed this part of the study, at -2.7%.

It was closely joined by Jupiter Global Value Equity (-5.2%) and M&G Global Strategic Value (-6.4%).

Among the ten best global results were two passive options, both provided by UBS - the UBS MSCI World Minimum Volatility Index (-6.1%) and UBS FTSE RAFI Developed 1000 Index (-6.6%).