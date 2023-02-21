Baillie Gifford and abrdn join Jupiter in delivering worst UK equity maximum drawdowns in 2023

In the first part of a two-part series, Investment Week looks back at which equity funds suffered the biggest maximum drawdown in 2022, with data from Morningstar Direct.

Markets globally went through a well recorded period of instability, thrown off kilter by the outbreak of war in Ukraine in late February, which contributed to a snowball of rising inflation and interest rates to hit portfolios.

The first piece focuses on UK equities, a sector which had a split 12 months, with those funds invested in the FTSE 100 enjoying the period as its overweight to oil and gas and commodity stocks rallied with sky high prices and global energy shortage.

IA UK All Companies

Looking at the data for the IA UK All Companies sector, the majority of the funds at the positive end of the table tracked the blue-chip index.

The single active fund in the top 20 was Liontrust UK Growth, which held Shell, BP, AstraZeneca and plenty of other FTSE 100 majors. Its maximum drawdown was -8.4%, five times smaller than the worst offender.

Jupiter UK Mid Cap had the worst maximum drawdown of the IA UK All Companies sector last year, at -43.7%. The fund is run by Richard Watts, who also runs the firm's Chrysalis investment trust, the third biggest holding in the aforementioned open-ended vehicle.

Both portfolios have been hit by exposure to unlisted assets, although Jupiter recently moved to ban investment into private equity in its open-ended portfolios.

Jupiter UK Mid Cap had 25.7% of the portfolio invested in consumer discretionary stocks at the end of last year, and 23.4% in industrial, according to its factsheet.

It ended the year on a loss of 40.1%, underperforming its FTSE 250 ex Investment Trust benchmark (-18.4%) and the wider sector (-9.3%).

The fund was joined by another mid-cap offering at the bottom end of the table, abrdn UK Mid-Cap Equity, which had a maximum drawdown of -43.6%, while abrdn UK Opportunities Equity fund was fourth on the list at -42%.

The Edinburgh-based firm has undergone a similar path to Jupiter last year, closing and merging a wave of funds while dealing with a continuing exodus of staff.

Alongside them were SVM UK Growth (-42.2%), Quilter Investors UK Equity Mid-Cap Growth, (-40.8%), VT EPIC UK Equity Market (-40.2%) and Rathbone UK Opportunities (-38.2%).

IA UK Smaller Companies

Jupiter also took the spot for worst maximum drawdown in the IA UK Smaller Companies sector, with its Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Focus fund recording -43.8%.

abrdn was another repeat offender in this sector, with its abrdn (AAM) UK Smaller Companies and abrdn UK Smaller Companies funds taking third and fifth worst, respectively.

Both were run by Harry Nimmo, who retired at the end of last year after a near 40-year career. He was supported by Abby Glennie and Amanda Yeaman, who co-run the mid-cap fund.

The firms were joined by Baillie Gifford British Smaller Companies fund, taking second worst with a maximum drawdown of 42.7%.

It ended 2022 down 8.1%, compared to its index of 15.1% and the target return of 17.4%, according to the factsheet.

The manager Charlie Broughton "appreciated that this was tough" for all clients, and said that while periods of underperformance were "inevitable given our style of investment, none of us enjoy these".

This applied across the fund house's portfolios generally, as its high growth focus meant it invested in stocks most impacted by rising inflation and interest rates slicing of future potential returns.

Other funds with a large maximum drawdown were AXA Framlington UK Smaller Companies (-41%), Ninety One UK Smaller Companies (-40%), Sarasin UK Thematic Smaller Companies (-39.8%) and MI Sterling Select Companies (-39.1%).

At the top end of this list, the maximum drawdown was still in the double digits, with Artemis UK Smaller Companies having the best result at -17.3%, the only maximum drawdown in the sector above -20%.

IA UK Equity Income

Finally, the IA UK Equity Income sector had the smallest range of best to worst maximum drawdown, but also the fewest case studies.

The fund with the smallest maximum drawdown here was the Fidelity Enhanced Income fund at -6.9%. Second was Schroder UK-Listed Equity Income (-7.3%), with Fidelity MoneyBuilder Dividend (-7.4%) rounding out the top three.

At the other end of the table, IFSL Marlborough Multi Cap Income had the poorest maximum drawdown for the sector for the year at -27.7%.

Run by Siddarth Chand Lall, the fund has its biggest exposure to industrials (22.8%), followed by tech (20%) and financials (18.6%).

One of its main holdings was Polar Capital, which recorded a "challenging" 2022, as its assets under management declined £3.3bn.

The fund was joined by TB Guinness UK Equity Income, FP Octopus UK Multi Cap Income and Courtiers UK Equity Income funds, respectively.