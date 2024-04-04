GB ISA panel: Success for UK equities will be in the details

In this video panel, Investment Week special projects editor Cristian Angeloni spoke with experts about the recently announced Great British ISA and what it could mean for the UK equity landscape.
Joining Angeloni are Nick Britton, research and content director at the Association of Investment Companies, Matt Evans, portfolio manager at Ninety One, and Darius McDermott, managing director of Chelsea Financial Services. Speculation was rampant following Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget on 6 March 2024, where he launched the long-awaited GB ISA, which is currently under consultation until June. The panel explores the options that may be available to investors interested in the GB ISA, what this could mean for the UK economy and whether it may be able to put an end to the ou...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes