Investment Week digital edition - 7 February 2022

Latest edition of magazine now available online

clock • 1 min read
Investment Week digital edition - 7 February 2022

This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Here is the latest issue of Investment Week. In this edition you will find exclusive features including: The Big Interview BlueBay CEO Erich Gerth on nurturing cognitive diversity ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment week

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Investment

Unilever steady after chilly few weeks
Investment

Unilever steady after chilly few weeks

Unilever has faced a tumultuous few weeks as news of its failed £50bn bid to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer health unit came to light along with job cuts, scathing remarks from star fund managers and an activist investor taking a position.

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 03 February 2022 • 4 min read
Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by WisdomTree at the Thematics Market Focus
Investment

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by WisdomTree at the Thematics Market Focus

Christopher Gannatti, Head of Research, Europe, WisdomTree
clock 03 February 2022 • 3 min read
Deep Dive: 'Expansion will slow down'
Investment

Deep Dive: 'Expansion will slow down'

Silvia Dall’Angelo, senior economist at the international business of Federated Hermes, dives into US equities

Silvia Dall’Angelo
clock 02 February 2022 • 3 min read
Trustpilot