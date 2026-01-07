ARK Invest's Tom Staudt: Europe's ETF market poised for US-style leap

From fragmented to formidable

clock • 4 min read

The European ETF market is shaping up well. But while its growth in scale and complexity is undeniable, it stands in the shadow of its massive US counterpart.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on ETFs

ARK Invest's Tom Staudt: Europe's ETF market poised for US-style leap
ETFs

ARK Invest's Tom Staudt: Europe's ETF market poised for US-style leap

From fragmented to formidable

Tom Staudt
clock 07 January 2026 • 4 min read
ETPLink's Bo Bjurgert: Operational considerations for new ETP market entrants
ETFs

ETPLink's Bo Bjurgert: Operational considerations for new ETP market entrants

Exponential growth

Bo Bjurgert
clock 12 December 2025 • 4 min read
Goldman Sachs AM bolsters active ETF range with trio of fixed income launches
ETFs

Goldman Sachs AM bolsters active ETF range with trio of fixed income launches

Overseen by fixed income and liquidity solutions team

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 December 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot