Investment Week digital edition - 24 May 2021

This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.

This week's exclusive articles include:

The Big Interview: Alex Brotherston of Sanford DeLand

"We don't want to be the biggest, but we want to be the best"

reboot.'s Noreen Biddle Shah: Breaking down the 'A' in BAME

Why greater focus needed on contribution of British Asians

Being responsible investors: Work together for the greater good

Pushing the industry towards a more purposeful capitalism and fiduciary duty

Deep Dive into... fixed income

Four investment experts give their thoughts on the state of the sector