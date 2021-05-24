Investment Week digital edition - 24 May 2021
Latest edition of magazine now available online
This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.
Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.
This week's exclusive articles include:
The Big Interview: Alex Brotherston of Sanford DeLand
"We don't want to be the biggest, but we want to be the best"
reboot.'s Noreen Biddle Shah: Breaking down the 'A' in BAME
Why greater focus needed on contribution of British Asians
Being responsible investors: Work together for the greater good
Pushing the industry towards a more purposeful capitalism and fiduciary duty
Deep Dive into... fixed income
Four investment experts give their thoughts on the state of the sector
