Deep Dive: Hedge funds thrive as investors seek diversification in 'new economic era'

Record gains in 2025

Maria Nicholls
clock • 4 min read

More investors are turning to hedge funds in the search for diversification, with the asset class making its largest gains on record in 2025.

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Maria Nicholls
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