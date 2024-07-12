Deep Dive: Private credit growth set to continue despite headwinds as retail investors join in

Private credit has emerged as the asset class of the moment, however private equity deals have been hit with several headwinds, including a surge in borrowing costs.
In recent years, private credit has become an alternative funding source, both in the UK and globally. This non-bank financing has benefited companies that might have struggled to obtain funding through public markets or traditional banks, and has fuelled the growth of an industry that now manages over $1.7trn in assets under management. "This is a critical part of the economy – in Europe, SMEs account for 99% of businesses, 100 million employees and over half of GDP. Private credit has played a vital role in filling the funding gap," said Kirsten Bode, co-head of private markets at ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes