Exits and capital returns potential set to propel Chrysalis beyond continuation vote

Hopes pinned on IPOs

Valeria Martinez
clock • 7 min read

With tentative signs of life in the IPO market and the potential for capital returns on the table, Chrysalis Investments appears to be navigating a turnaround after enduring over two years of turbulence.

The £820m trust is due to face its first continuation vote at the upcoming annual general meeting on Friday (15 March), which will coincide with an extraordinary general meeting to consider management arrangements, revised fee changes and a new capital allocation policy.  Chrysalis backed a number of technology firms that boomed in 2020 and 2021. However, with the market's shift away from growth stocks in early 2022 and a raft of negative headlines, its market capitalisation plummeted from more than £1.4bn in March 2021 to £313m by March 2023. Alongside the difficult market environmen...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Deep Dive: UK economy shows signs of rebound but long-term growth outlook remains 'unspectacular'

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

More on Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount
Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

Supposed to take place in May 2024

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 March 2024 • 1 min read
US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage
Investment Trusts

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

Remembered for battle with Alliance Trust

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 22 March 2024 • 3 min read
AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase
Investment Trusts

AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase

Seven months as investment adviser

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 21 March 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot