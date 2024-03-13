Exits and capital returns potential set to propel Chrysalis beyond continuation vote

The £820m trust is due to face its first continuation vote at the upcoming annual general meeting on Friday (15 March), which will coincide with an extraordinary general meeting to consider management arrangements, revised fee changes and a new capital allocation policy. Chrysalis backed a number of technology firms that boomed in 2020 and 2021. However, with the market's shift away from growth stocks in early 2022 and a raft of negative headlines, its market capitalisation plummeted from more than £1.4bn in March 2021 to £313m by March 2023. Alongside the difficult market environmen...