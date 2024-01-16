What happened to China in 2023?

Since its equity rally in 2020, China's stock market has underwhelmed investors, as domestic and international headwinds dampened returns.

Following its post-Covid re-opening, the Asian giant's economic outlook was described as "gloomy" by experts, which in turn collided with a period of deflation in the summer of 2023, the first since early 2021.

Now, after China-focused funds dominated the bottom end of 2023's fund performance tables, Investment Week asked a series of experts what happened in China, and what their expectations are for the world's most populous nation.