Stock Spotlight: Philips healthcare pivot struggles to pay off

After making big bets on technologies that failed to appeal to consumers, Philips has since pivoted towards healthcare technology.

Since making massive leaps such as the invention of the compact cassette tape and co-developing the CD with Sony, the group has pivoted away from its consumer-facing business.

After making big bets on technologies that failed to appeal to consumers, such as its ‘CD-i' interactive disc format in the 1980s, it began selling off various arms of its business, eventually culminating in the sale of its domestic appliances arm in 2021.

Javier Correonero, equity analyst at Morningstar, argued that healthcare was where "the competitive advantages of the business lie", due to a greater level of product differentiation, the group's strong track record and reputation with regulators, and greater opportunity to innovate.

Correonero said he supported the decision to divest its domestic appliances business in 2021, which he described as "a low margins business".

"However, Philips has kept its electric toothbrush and electric shavers business, which we see as a good business, with strong margins and brand power," he added.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, agreed: "The highly competitive nature of consumer tech from the likes of Apple, HP and others means Philips saw greater opportunity for differentiation elsewhere."

She also noted the particular appeal of the healthcare industry following the coronavirus pandemic, as the less cyclical sector can appeal to hospitals looking to improve efficiencies.

However, the medical tech sector is not without its risks, with the group issuing a significant recall over the last two years of millions of CPAP and BiPAP ventilators and other respiratory devices.

Correonero described the group as "beaten up" since the pandemic began, due to various recalls and "several profit warnings due to supply chain issues".

The attempt to pivot fully into healthcare tech saw its stock fall to a low of just €11.61 in 2021, over 75% below its peak in the same year, according to data from Morningstar Direct.

However, since then the group's stock has remained on a steady upward climb, rising 41.8% since the beginning of this year.

The group appointed CEO Roy Jakobs in October last year, who Sheena Berry, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said was "naturally looking at addressing the operating issues and looking to improve performance".

Overall, Berry described 2022 as a "disappointing" year for the group, citing the ventilator recalls and "ongoing issues" with its Respironics sleep therapy devices.

This year, the firm's results had been boosted by strong results in Q1, Scholar said, with core profits reaching €359m, a near 50% surge, while sales rose by 6%.

Nevertheless, shares still trade at less than half their high in 2021, which Scholar said underscored "the hard yards ahead to rebuild investor confidence post the product recall crisis"

H1 had seen robust but uncertain results from the group, Berry said, noting that while supply chain problems had continued to subside, there were still concerns around the levels of capital expenditure in US hospitals.

Exor

This month also saw the billionaire Agnelli family up its stake in Philips through holding company Exor, bringing it from 5% to 20%.

Scholar said the news was a "welcome development among investors", judging by the positive share price reaction, which jumped 4.3% on the day of the announcement (14 August).

Correonero explained that Exor was known for "being good long-term capital allocators with a good track record".

Exor has historically been the owners of Fiat, which then spun-out Ferrari, and is a key shareholder in Stellantis, the merger of Fiat (ex. Ferrari) and PSA Group.

Berry noted that Exor would now be able to nominate one member to the supervisory board of Philips, though said it was "not yet clear" how the group would use its "considerable influence" on the firm.

"Philips has done decent capital allocation in the past decade, but I would say having the view of the Agnelli family on the board is a plus," said Correonero.

Scholar added Exor's focus on healthcare and technology "aligns nicely" with Philips, as well as generating "some much needed excitement" towards the group through potential for the holding company to "provide a supportive role".

She said: "Although it still faces headwinds, the dynamics are improving and the current trajectory marks a major turnaround from last year when it was grappling with recall issues, chip shortages, supply chain issues, all of which contributed to profit warnings in January and October, landing shares at a ten-year low in the fourth quarter."