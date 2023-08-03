The Bank of England's job 'is not done' yet after 25bps hike

It was a split decision by the Bank, with six members of the Monetary Policy Committee voting to hike rates by 25bps, two voting for a 50bps hike and one voting for no change.

The BoE raised interest rates by 25bps to 5.25%, the highest level since February 2008. It also marked the 14th consecutive hike since the bank started raising rates in December 2021.

Bank of England hikes rates by 25bps to 5.25%

The Monetary Policy Committee was split on its decision, with six members voting to hike rates by 25bps, two voting for a 50bps hike and one voting for no change. This contrasts with the recent unanimous policy decisions at the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.

While many economists had speculated that a 50bps increase was likely, the smaller hike followed signs that inflation in the UK had begun to fade from its recent highs, after falling to 7.9% in June. However, it still it remains well above the BoE's 2% target.

Door open to further hikes

Inflation is still expected to soften during the course of the year, but the central bank left the door open to further rate hikes if the inflation and wage numbers do not improve as it expects.

"The Bank of England remains compelled to act in the face of elevated wage growth and persistence in services inflation," said Hussain Mehdi, macro and investment strategist, HSBC Asset Management.

The underlying inflation picture indicates that the BoE's job "is not done" yet and further hikes in the autumn are likely, he argued. Nevertheless, Mehdi ruled out further aggressive Bank of England action in light of the recent downside CPI surprise, rising unemployment and softening activity data.

Bank of England accused of ignoring inflationary 'red flags'

Jamie Niven, senior fund manager at Candriam, said current restrictive levels will cause a larger growth impact, "eventually resulting in lower policy rates than currently implied by market expectations".

Meanwhile, other strategists still expect rates to go to 6% at their peak, due elevated underlying price pressures driven by strong wage growth, such as Nicolas Sopel, head of macro research and the chief strategist at Quintet Private Bank.

"The Bank of England will likely be the last central bank in developed markets to pause its tightening cycle," he said.

Significant economic damage

The accompanying Monetary Policy Report set out weaker quarterly growth projections relative to its May Report, but it still did not forecast a recession, a contrast to wider market sentiment.

Harry Richards, investment manager at Jupiter Asset Management, argued that the data said otherwise.

"House prices are falling at their fastest pace since 2009, broad money growth is stagnant, retail sales are lacklustre, and the UK Manufacturing PMI already stands at recessionary levels which typically leads the services side of the economy," he said.

Inflation comes in under expectations at 7.9% but UK remains 'drastic outlier'

With 515bps in cumulative tightening so far, Vivek Paul, UK chief investment strategist at the BlackRock Investment Institute, said it was hard to see the UK avoiding a period of weak economic growth.

"Pandemic savings and cost-of-living support have been providing a buffer to UK households, but the delayed impact of rate rises, including the impact of higher mortgage rates, will start to bite," he said.

"Whether or not a recession formally occurs is secondary to the bigger picture - when we look back at this period in decades to come, we will likely see this as the middle of a multi-year stretch of near-zero growth."

BoE on the fence

In response to today's rate hike, Julian Jessop, economics fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs, said the UK economy was like "a frog slowly being cooked by ever higher interest rates".

"By raising the temperature further now, the Bank risks doing too much and, once again, only realising its mistake when it is too late," he said.

Jupiter's Richards noted that targeting the lagging indicators of inflation and unemployment with blunt monetary policy tools that work with long and variable lags is "a job fraught with challenges".

"It is no surprise that central bankers often tighten too far at the end of a cycle until something 'breaks'," he added.

"Unfortunately, we have been more convinced in recent months that these mistakes of the past are in the process of being repeated. Advisers to the Chancellor of the Exchequer have begun to raise similar concerns in recent weeks."

Commenting on today's rate hike, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: "If we stick to the plan, the Bank forecasts inflation will be below 3% in a year's time without the economy falling into a recession.

"But that does not mean it is easy for families facing higher mortgage bills so we will continue to do what we can to help households.'"