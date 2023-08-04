Deep Dive: 2022 UK gilts reset improved outlook for the coming decade

'Investors have the best chance of success by retaining broad diversification across globally equity and bond markets, through the economic cycle.'

Mohneet Dhir, head of multi-asset product specialism at Vanguard, argued: "The valuation adjustment that we saw in UK bonds last year has led to an increase in return forecasts for UK bonds over the next ten years, with annualised nominal returns predicted at between 4.3-5.3% according to our models. A large part of this improved performance is driven by the sharp rise in UK yields, the compounded effect of which is adding to the outlook for UK bonds."

This was a change of pace from the past few years, when managers stayed away from longer duration gilts and favoured shorter duration ones, due to very low yield offering little value and income to investors, noted Craig Inches, head of rates and cash at Royal London Asset Management.

Additionally, Dhir said the "double fall" of both stock and bond markets in 2022 has resulted in greater volatility for the asset class.

However, the continuous interest rate hikes of the last 18 months meant that gilt yields have since skyrocketed and have led to greater investor interest in the wider fixed income sector.

In June, gilt yields surpassed levels seen in the wake of September 2022's Mini Budget, with two-year gilts at just under 5%, according to data from MarketWatch.

Longer-dated yields also experienced an uptick, with the ten- and 30-year gilts at 4.4% and 4.6%, respectively, which, according to Dhir, can provide "diversification across different market scenarios and cycles".

Inches agreed, noting that although we are closer to the end of the global hiking cycle, the Bank of England will continue to raise interest rates - with its latest 25bps rise to 5.25% yesterday (3 August) - and with UK inflation falling to just under 8% last month, the gilt market has priced "a profile that saw interest rates peak at 6.5%".

Following the BoE's 50bps rate hike in June, which surpassed analyst expectations, gilt yields "flirted with 5%", creating a "great opportunity" to buy them.

Inches added: "We took our funds long duration and overweight UK in global funds. In addition, we suggested to investors that they may wish to dip their toe in the water and extend duration where they felt comfortable with the volatility."

Funds

For those looking to dip their toes in, Bob Tannahill, portfolio manager at Ravenscroft, said there is an array of passive options available, such as Blackrock's iShares range spanning short-dated to benchmark, long-dated or index gilt strategies.

More specifically, he highlighted the Insight UK Government All Maturity Bond fund, due to its ability to generate alpha in the "highly efficient market that is government bonds".

The fund aims to provide investors with the broad characteristics of gilts plus 0.75% per annum, Tannahill explained, adding that over the last 15 years the fund has almost always bested passive options, such as its 11.8% outperformance of iShares Core UK Gilts ETF, or 0.7% per annum, after fees.

He said: "While the team has evolved somewhat over that period and past performance always has to be taken with a dose of caution, funds that have achieved such consistency are few and far between. So, when a fund beats the passive equivalent in 12 of the last 15 calendar years, we think it is worth a closer look."

Looking ahead

Vanguard's Dhir said the demand for gilts would continue and grow in the near future as the global economy is expected to enter a recession within the next 12 months, which is likely to lead to a "flight to quality" with investors seeking the "relative safety of government bonds during economic downturns".

He continued: "This will be difficult to time effectively, however, and we continue believe investors have the best chance of success by retaining broad diversification across globally equity and bond markets, through the economic cycle."

Royal London AM's Inches agreed, arguing global economies are likely going to "cool" in the second half of 2023, with signs the "lagged effects of interest rate rises" have begun to bite harder.

He added: "If we assume that the BoE achieves its 2% inflation objective and that trend growth in the UK is approximately 1.5%, then we arrive at a terminal rate of 3.5%.

"Therefore, if one can buy gilts close to 5%, in our opinion that is a decision that offers good long-term risk reward characteristics and for that reason our toes are firmly wet."