Stock Spotlight: Domino's Pizza delivers mixed results as Uber deal boosts outlook

The firm recorded a stock price rise of 18.9% year-to-date, according to data from MarketWatch, and experienced an 11.1% jump in the week the deal was announced.

The pizza firm collaborated with Uber to be included on the Uber Eats and Postmates platforms this month, which Garry White, chief investment commentator at Charles Stanley, called a "further move into the digital economy".

Its current delivery business, described by White as "sluggish", saw a slowdown in April, but he said this could be boosted by its new programme, which will begin in four pilot markets in the US later this year.

"The US delivery business continues to be challenged," said Sandeep Reddy, Domino's chief financial officer during the firm's earnings call.

"We expect Q3 same-store sales trends in our delivery business to be challenged similar to Q2. However, we expect a slight improvement in trends in Q4 as our updated loyalty program begins to roll out," he added.

Keith Bowman, investment analyst at interactive investor, agreed with White, noting the partnership represented strong potential for the firm and adding the deal with Uber suggested "it is keen to increase sales and customer convenience".

The deal is due to last three years, with the firm likely to also partner with competitor DoorDash when the exclusivity agreement with Uber expires next year, according to Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull.

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh pointed to the agreement between DoorDash and rival Papa John's in 2018, which saw third-party platforms accounting for 7% of sales by 2020.

"We see no reason why Domino's cannot experience a similar mix with UberEats as the partnership rolls out nationally," said Saleh.

"We believe an acceleration in sales, coupled with commodity deflation and improved labour availability, should be the catalyst for franchisee profit recovery this year, accelerated domestic development, and, ultimately, a much higher share price."

Mixed bag of results

The pizza giant's recent set of results generally exceeded analyst forecasts. White noted margins had been "better than expected" for the pizza chain, a key focus during earnings season, as some food chains had begun offering discounts "as the economy slows and hopes mount that cost pressures are easing".

Supply chain costs fell about 6% for the quarter, he said, after previously eating into earnings last year, with the reduced costs helping to push the pizza chain's gross margin to 39.5%, up from 36.3% in the same quarter last year.

This was also partially due to price increases in the US, according to the company's results, with average prices rising 3.9% across the country. Prices increases are expected to be similar across the next quarter, before moderating to about 2% at the end of the year.

"The rise in margins is a good sign and there are some fair winds behind costs. The major issue is US consumer confidence, which will be supported should the jobs market continue to be strong," White added.

Bowman credited the firm's 9% rise in year-on-year second quarter earnings to "lower costs for food and major ingredient cheese".

However, Bowman noted that second quarter revenue had fallen 4% to $1.02bn, below forecasts of $1.07bn, due to low order values, which he said implied "some impact from the difficult economic backdrop" and the continued cost-of-living crisis affecting consumer wallets.

This was particularly true in the US, where Domino's Pizza has about a third of its stores. Despite a stronger than usual economic recovery, US sales continue to lag those from overseas, Bowman said, growing just 0.1% during the quarter compared to a currency adjusted 3.6% gain for international outlets.

"After signs of improving economic sentiment in the spring, US consumer spending seems to be in a summer slump," said White.

"Across age and income groups, American consumers continue to spend less than they did a year prior - except on travel. There is still the possibility of a recession later this year, but a slowdown is certain."