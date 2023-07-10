Stock Spotlight: Aston Martin on track for growth amid turnaround

Since its IPO Aston Martin's shares have plummeted almost 92%, according to Morningstar data, but this year it has been one of the best performers in the FTSE 250, rallying 130% year-to-date.

Its initial downturn was partially attributed to sequential global crises, with the UK's official exit from the European Union in early 2020 and the Covid pandemic causing disruption and tightening of supply chains and toll taken on consumer and business confidence.

Arthur Castle, head of equity research at Charles Stanley, pointed out that these headwinds were not specific to Aston Martin, but had affected the wider automotive industry, acting as "additional headwinds".

Rising commodity prices and logistical costs had also created further hurdles, said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at interactive investor, and the company's debt position following the pandemic required an equity fundraising, or rights issue.

Still, Castle said that Aston Martin in particular had "failed to execute strategically and operationally" since its public offering.

"We have seen missed volume targets, profit warnings, high costs holding back profitability and significant levels of cash burn."

Investor confidence revival

While 2018-2022 had been trying years for the British car maker according to experts, 2023's share price rally has provided some shareholder optimism.

According to Bowman, billionaire and Formula One motor racing financier Lawrence Stroll, who led a bailout in 2020 and is now the chair and owner of the company, has been a significant contributor to Aston's revival.

"His own investment over recent years and guidance of its F1 team looks to have played a major role. Success on the racetrack, driven by former F1 champion Fernando Alonso and Stroll's son Lance, has been reflected at the road car operation," he said.

According to Castle, things have looked more positive under the new ownership, and the share price performance this year reflected the improved investor sentiment on Aston Martin achieving its operational goals through a "successful" turnaround.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, echoed Castle, noting that market optimism around recent developments, including a "complete overhaul" of the way the company sells cars, had contributed to the strong share price performance this year.

"The group ran down dealer inventory levels, helping demand outpace supply, leaving Aston Martin in a slicker position. This supported stronger pricing and added to the cachet that comes with buying an Aston Martin," she said.

"These efforts do not come cheap though, and Aston Martin has already come cap-in-hand to investors, so there is pressure for things to work out. There is no guarantee that recent momentum will be harnessed and continued, especially considering the niche area of the market Aston Martin occupies."

Ambitious targets

After reporting its losses had more than doubled in 2022 versus the previous year, the group was set to be on track to deliver its 2024/25 financial targets, noted Lund-Yates. This included revenue around £2bn and around £500m in underlying cash profit (EBITDA).

At the end of June, the FTSE 250 firm set a target of doubling its sales to £2.5bn by its 2028 financial year and £800m of adjusted earnings in the same timeframe.

If Aston Martin can achieve these targets, it would be a positive for the investment case, said Castle.

Achieving the EBITDA guidance would also represent a "significant improvement" and help narrow the profitability gap to key competitors, he added.

However, he argued that given the importance of 2023 as a year in the strategic plan, investors' focus should be on shorter term 2024-25 guidance.

"Executing against these goals is likely to be more important for driving the stock in the near term giving the price momentum year-to-date," he said.

"We are keenly watching the outlook for free cash flow. The cash burn is likely putting off a number of investors, so sustaining positive free cash flow is the first hurdle before we can get excited about hitting the 2027-28 targets."

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said Aston Martin was looking to lay the "right foundations" to meet the targets, with its product development programme and technology partnerships, while additional cash injections provide "further valuable firepower".

However, he noted that the market will not automatically price in attainment of these targets, because of the company's "chequered" long-term financial history and its track record of delivering "negative rather than positive earnings surprises" since IPO.

"But from the point of view of shareholders therein lies the opportunity - if the company does deliver and sustainably improve financial performance then perception of the stock could change too," he said.

Energy transition strategy

Along with its financial goals, Aston Martin also revealed it had struck a deal with the US battery producer Lucid to start making "ultra-luxury high-performance electric vehicles'' from 2025, with a cash and shares deal valued at £182m in which Lucid will take a 3.7% stake in the firm.

The car maker rolled out plans to invest around £2bn over the next five years to fund long-term growth and the transition to electrification, which analysts have argued was a positive development for the carmaker.

"We think this partnership is a positive for Aston Martin. Electrifying its range is a key part of the company's strategy and the partnership will likely be important in supporting this," said Castle.

"Aston Martin clearly has a very strong brand, but the move into the EV market is not an easy one, with significant investment involved. Given this, it makes sense for a low-volume producer like Aston Martin to benefit from Lucid's established technology to support the EV roll out."

Beyond this partnership, other developments include Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz recent agreement to continue their long-term strategic co-operation, as well as the news that Chinese automotive company Geely spent £234m to become its third-largest shareholder.

"Ultimately, Aston Martin has many of the right ideas and recent developments are positive," said Lund-Yates.

"The fact remains though that delivering on those promises will not be an easy task."