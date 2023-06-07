'The circle is collapsing': How a demolished house in Lancashire uncovered Home REIT's broken business model

More than two years since Home REIT's acquisition, the project is not much more than a mix of concrete, waste, bricks and blocks, as the rear of the property has been demolished since September 2021.

In October 2020, Home REIT went to the market with an enticing proposal: the first real estate investment trust focused solely on reducing homelessness.

Its investment objective was to deliver "genuine" social impact while offering investors a net total shareholder return of at least 7.5% per annum and an annual dividend yield target of 5.5% at launch, with the potential to grow.

Since IPO, the former FTSE 250 trust has raised over £850m in equity, which it has deployed in a portfolio of more than 2,400 properties and 11,700 beds, including housing for women fleeing domestic violence, people leaving prison, individuals suffering from mental health or drug and alcohol issues, and foster care leavers.

However, a scathing report published last November by short-seller Viceroy Research raised questions over the valuation of Home REIT's properties and the ability of its tenants to pay rent, which the trust contested as "baseless and misleading allegations".

Under increased scrutiny following the report, the trust failed to publish its annual accounts, culminating in the suspension of its shares on 3 January 2023. On 23 May 2023, the board appointed AEW as Home REIT's new fund manager, subject to approval, in a bid to improve the fortunes of the embattled trust.

'A regrettable situation'

One of the properties Home REIT invested in was a five-bed terraced house in Morecambe, Lancashire. The property was originally purchased for £127,000 on 13 November 2020 by Pathway Homes Group (Morecambe), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed by developer Pathway Homes Group to buy and hold properties in the area.

Home REIT's largest subsidiary Home Holdings 1 then purchased the SPV, with documents seen by Investment Week showing a price of £628,000 attributed to the house, an uplift of 394.5%. The trust took control of the Pathway Homes Group (Morecambe) SPV and its property portfolio on the same day as the purchase.

Also on 13 November 2020, Alvarium fund managers Charlotte Fletcher, Gareth Jones and Jamie Beale became directors of the SPV, according to Companies House filings. The official change in ownership of the house was registered in the HM Land Registry on 19 April 2021.

Home REIT shares plunge after short-seller criticism

The price difference included a 25-year lease signed by housing association Dawson Housing, which was later transferred to Community Restore CIC, a community interest company incorporated in October 2022.

Pathway Homes Group was contractually responsible for refurbishing the house and Investment Week understands the property would be converted into a ten-bedroom house to accommodate vulnerable tenants and generate a steady rental income for Home REIT.

However, more than two years since the acquisition, the project is not much more than a mix of concrete, waste, bricks and blocks, as the rear of the property has been demolished since September 2021.

February 2023

The prospects for a swift completion of the project are slim, as Pathway Homes Group is now in creditors' voluntary liquidation.

The company first applied to be struck off the register and dissolved on 14 March 2023, according to Companies House filings. Ten days later, the strike-off received an objection and the company was placed into creditors' voluntary liquidation on 17 April 2023, with FRP Advisory appointed as liquidators.

The company's liquidation has not only caused troubles for Home REIT, which is not able to house any tenants in a property it paid a significant premium for, but it has also had a serious impact on the lives of its neighbours.

The Hyde family has been forced to suffer 18 months of living with "half a house", as what used to be an interior wall separating the houses is now only covered by a thin layer of plastic sheeting, leaving them exposed to the cold temperatures.

"[Pathway Homes Group] had absolutely no regard for the damage they have caused to our house and the mess it left my family in and how they made my family feel vulnerable, the very thing which they are supposed to be supporting," said neighbour Craig Hyde.

"They ignored emails and telephone calls, there was no kind of management structure to the renovation or anyone to contact when it all went wrong."

Pathway Homes Group told Investment Week the property Home REIT had acquired had a number of structural faults, however it believed these to be easily rectified at the time of purchase.

"These faults affected both the Home REIT property and the neighbour's, irrespective of them buying it or not," the company said.

"Unfortunately, during the timeframes of the conveyancing process, the property deteriorated quite significantly and quickly became unsafe and unbeknown to all parties.

"For safety, the structural complications meant that partial demolition had to take place of the Home REIT property and the consequence of this was that the adjacent party wall became exposed."

According to Pathway Homes Group, the issue was the timeframe in agreeing both the planning approval and party wall agreement for the remainder of the works "in the unforeseen circumstances".

"This timeframe sadly coincided with Pathway's liquidation and has since been taken back in the hands of Home REIT," the company said.

"Although this is a really regrettable situation all round, this is one property in circa 450 that we have encountered an issue on and irrespective of anyone buying the property, the neighbour would have had this issue as the structural faults were very progressive."

Safety concerns

Pathway Homes Group, which claimed to be one of the UK's "leading developers of homes for vulnerable individuals and families", sold over 400 properties and 2,400 bedrooms to Home REIT.

According to Home REIT's 1 November 2022 trading update, the trust had a portfolio of 11,796 bedrooms, meaning Pathway Homes Group properties represented roughly 20% of the total number of beds in its portfolio.

Home REIT said it has prioritised providing high-quality housing in the two years of its life since IPO. However, a former Pathway Homes Group associate expressed concerns to Investment Week that some of the properties aggregated by the developer were unsafe for its vulnerable residents.

"From day one, I was fighting a losing battle to ensure that the properties were handed over safe and secure, and done to a decent standard," the source said. "My concern was ensuring that the property was of quality to put vulnerable people in.

"The shame of it all is there is a need for the service that was being provided and I saw that first hand."

Pathway Homes Group denied these allegations, stating the company "worked above and beyond" building regulations, the good homes standards and met all fire, life and safety requirements set out by statutory law.

"All stakeholders were present and agreed upon the level of works required before, during and after the construction process. This level of works was also pre-agreed with Home REIT and formed a direct mechanism to how we were paid post completion," the company said.

Withdrawal from active property purchases

The former Pathway Homes Group associate said the publication of Viceroy Research's short-selling report No place like Home REIT… thankfully in November 2022, which sounded the alarm over the firm's business model, marked the ideal time for Pathway Homes Group to cut ties with the trust.

"Everything started to go downhill then. I think they probably used that report to say now is a good time to ditch the company on the back of it," they said.

Pathway Homes Group denied this allegation, stating the company became "instantly insolvent" because Home REIT withdrew from a multi-million pound transaction as a "direct consequence" of the Viceroy report becoming available.

"This transaction wiped out literally millions of pounds worth of vital cashflow making the company unable to trade instantly," it said.

Home REIT confirmed to Investment Week it withdrew from all active property purchases following the allegations of wrongdoing, including matters raised in the Viceroy Research report.

"The board's decision to pause investment activity was made with the best interests of all stakeholders in mind, whilst these allegations were being investigated," the trust said.

However, there is disagreement between both parties about the size of the transaction. Pathway Homes Group declined to comment further.

Conflicts of interest

The properties aggregated by Pathway Homes Group were leased by them to a number of ‘tenant' groups, who then provided rooms to vulnerable people.

These were Supportive Homes CIC, Home REIT's second-largest tenant; Gen Liv UK CIC, Dawson Housing and Community Restore CIC, which was only incorporated in October 2022, after Dawson Housing relinquished its leases.

Home REIT said its properties had been leased to registered charities, housing associations, community interest companies and other regulated organisations with a "proven operating track record" in providing low-cost accommodation to the homeless.

Home REIT 'reviewing options' as two tenants withhold rent

While Home REIT said it had undertaken "comprehensive financial and operational due diligence" on its tenants, a simple Companies House search reveals several connections between the tenants' directors and Pathway Homes Group associates.

The four directors of Gen Liv UK, which is now also in creditors' voluntary liquidation, include Stephen Lynch and his son Matthew Lynch. Tim Lynch, one of the co-founders at Pathway Homes Group, is Stephen's son and Matthew's brother.

Lesley June Williams, who was listed as a director with significant control of Supportive Homes CIC from March 2021 to January 2023, is married to Lee Williams, project manager at Pathway Homes Group.

Morag Williams is listed as a director of Supportive Homes and Community Restore. According to her LinkedIn profile, she also works as an office manager for Clarke & Co Property. Jonathan Clarke, a co-founder of Pathway Homes Group, is listed as a director of that company.

"The [housing providers] were making decisions, which, if it was a purely rational business perspective, you would wonder why they would sign that lease," said Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive at the Regulator of Social Housing.

"It looked as though there was a transfer of risk to an unsophisticated counterparty, which is left with a business model that is very risky and is probably going to fail. Then you have vulnerable individuals put in properties that are probably not sustainable in the long term."

Concerns mount over potential fire sale of Home REIT properties as liquidity shrinks

Pathway Homes Group said each director was "chosen on their own merits", with each company set up as a legal entity in "its own right" and with a board of independent directors.

"Each director will no doubt have made a ‘Declaration of Interest' in accordance with company law, in which any interest or conflict would have been disclosed. The board would then deal as they saw fit, independently of PHG," the firm said.

Community Restore CIC, Dawson Housing and the liquidators of Gen Liv UK CIC did not respond to requests for comment. Supportive Homes CIC could not be reached for comment.

Stephen Lynch, Matthew Lynch, Tim Lynch, Morag Williams and Jonathan Clarke did not respond to requests for comment. Lesley June Williams could not be reached for comment.

Doubts over rental income

Home REIT's dividend yield target was expected to be underpinned by "long and sustainable" leases funded by the government, offering a "low-risk, inflation protected income stream" to investors, according to its prospectus.

According to the trust's marketing documents, its key source of rental payments is the exempt housing benefit its tenants receive directly from the local authority to pay rent for their residents.

The trust acquires properties in off-market bulk purchases from developers, which provide tenants with additional funding to assist them before the property has full occupancy.

Typically, this represents 12 months of rent, which has since run out on the majority of Home REIT's portfolio. Following the exhaustion of this capital, the business model relies on the local authority to approve the exempt housing benefit and foot the bill.

However, in the years since the trust's IPO, the sustainability of these leases - as well as the company's overall business model - are showing cracks after two of its largest tenants, Lotus Sanctuary CIC and Gen Liv UK CIC, entered voluntary liquidation in March 2023.

Two of Home REIT's largest tenants enter into voluntary liquidation

CityAM reported that a few weeks before Lotus Sanctuary's collapse, the firm's chief Gurpaal Singh Judge said it had failed to secure exempt housing status on many of its properties, a prerequisite for guaranteeing housing benefit payments.

Harcus Parker, a law firm representing shareholders in a claim against Home REIT, has previously said some of the trust's properties had been rejected for exempt accommodation status and would not be eligible for the exempt housing benefit.

"Ultimately, it appears [the tenants] are not able to access the exempt housing benefit, which they depend on," Edward Argles, a Harcus Parker associate, told Investment Week.

"We understand that many local authorities have stringent requirements for housing providers looking to access exempt accommodation housing benefit, particularly in relation to the standard of property being provided and the level of care, support and supervision, and it is not clear if many of Home's tenants are able to meet that standard."

In February, Home REIT said 25% of its portfolio needed refurbishment, at a cost of around £15-20m. Alvarez & Marsal's report into alleged financial wrongdoing identified a number of examples where refurbishment works have not been completed, leading to complaints by tenants and resulting in "unlettable properties".

"I think in some cases developers have just assumed it would be okay. That tells you something about the level of due diligence and the level of care and foresight involved in putting this model together," said Walters from the Regulator of Social Housing.

"Ultimately, if the local authority is not paying, the whole thing begins to fall apart, which is essentially what happened to Home REIT."

In its pre-IPO prospectus, Home REIT said that Alvarium would typically rely on third parties to conduct a significant portion of the due diligence, prior to acquiring a property.

Home REIT internal probe fails to reassure shareholders as board faces resignation calls

"There can be no assurance that any due diligence examinations carried out by third parties on behalf of the company will reveal all of the risks associated with that asset, or the full extent of such risks," the company wrote.

In November 2022, the trust said there were no overdue rent arrears for amounts billed to 31 August 2022. In the quarter to 30 November 2022, it collected just 23% of rent, with its rental income falling to just 13.1% for the five months to 30 April 2023.

"The money which the tenants have received from the property aggregators is running out at this point," said Jennifer Morrissey, partner at Harcus Parker.

"Home's tenants do not appear to have been able to effectively substitute the rent cover payments from the aggregators with exempt accommodation housing benefit, and the circle is collapsing."

Home REIT set out to achieve a positive social impact by providing "affordable, high-quality, fit-for-purpose housing stock" to address the current lack of suitable accommodation available for local authorities to house the homeless.

However, Morrissey said that because of the lack of stability in the trust's business model, there is a risk the company may be creating issues rather than solving them.

"Home REIT's stated purpose is ‘contributing to the alleviation of homelessness in the UK' - there seems to be a real risk that it will be doing the exact opposite," she said.

Home REIT appoints new investment manager as rent collection drops to 13%

A spokesperson for Home REIT told Investment Week the new investment adviser AEW's "immediate priorities" would be to undertake a "thorough review" of the company's assets to help inform a longer-term strategy for the portfolio.

AEW will also need to prepare for the "potential sale" of a limited number of properties and engage with the company's tenants base about issues with their properties that "may have been previously unaddressed", while improving rent collection efficiency.

"The board will write to shareholders as soon as practicable setting out the proposed changes to the company's investment policy, which will include enabling the company to enter into shorter-term leases with tenants, and details of how shareholder approval will be sought," the spokesperson said.

Alvarium Fund Managers did not respond to request for comment.