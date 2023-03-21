CoCo bonds wipe-out: What next for the $260bn AT1 market?

The AT1 bonds issued by Credit Suisse had a clause allowing Swiss authorities to write them off regardless of what happened to the shares if the bank fell insolvent.

Established in the wake of the Global Financial Crisis, AT1 bonds, or CoCos, serve as shock absorbers and might be converted into equity or completely written off if a bank's capital levels drop below a predetermined level.

Credit Suisse's AT1 wipe-out marked the largest loss for the market to date, surpassing the €1.4bn lost by bondholders at Spain's Banco Popular in 2017.

The move has sparked a negative reaction, given unsecured bondholders traditionally rank above equity holders in the capital structure. Some analysts have deemed the asset class "uninvestable", while others have said that Credit Suisse's vaporisation of CoCos poses contagion risk for global credit.

"For equity holders to get ‘something' and CoCo bond holders to get ‘nothing' raises serious questions about the real value of CoCo bonds," said Charles-Henry Monchau, CIO at Syz Bank. "This is creating contagion risks on CoCos. There is also a risk of a spillover effect on global credit."

What are AT1 bonds and why is Credit Suisse's $17bn wipe-out controversial?

Goldman Sachs' chief credit strategist Lotfi Karoui told Reuters on Monday (20 March) that Credit Suisse's AT1 wipe-out could reduce demand for this type of bond in the long term, but said the niche nature of the asset class would limit the risk of contagion across wider credit markets.

"In the long term, we are a little concerned about the potential permanent destruction in demand. I do think that investors will have to re-assess how the risk-reward looks like in those instruments, particularly at times of rising financial distress," he said.

Isolated incident?

The AT1 bonds issued by Credit Suisse had a clause allowing Swiss authorities to write them off regardless of what happened to the shares if the bank fell insolvent. This clause is not typically included in EU bonds.

Algebris Investments CEO Davide Serra said AT1 bonds in Europe will not experience a long-term structural impact, outside of Switzerland.

"These are G20 capital structures that exist around the world. These loss absorbing bonds are part of the fabric of bank debt, and they will remain so in Europe, and the US, under Basel III," he said.

Eoin Walsh, portfolio manager at Twenty Four Asset Management, said the ramifications of the actions of the Swiss authorities on Sunday (19 March) are likely to have consequences for bank debt markets for years to come.

Government-supported buyout wipes out $17bn in Credit Suisse bonds

"It is fair to say that we are shocked by the actions of the Swiss regulator and would not downplay the significance of what happened, and in particular the fact that laws were changed over the weekend," he said.

"However, we do think the read across to other banking regimes is not clear cut and the statement from the ECB has helped to calm frayed nerves. Investors' trust will have been severely shaken, but banks still need investors to hold their debt for them to continue their normal operations."

Silvia Merler, head of ESG and policy research at Algebris Investments, said that a full wipe-out of AT1 holders without full wipe-out of equity holders should not be possible in Europe.

"Protecting senior creditors in line with the hierarchy of claims is key to preserving financial stability, in case banks need to be restructured or resolved," she said.

This approach has been consistently applied in the US and Europe in past cases, she noted, most recently in the handling of Silicon Valley Bank in the US, and of Silicon Valley Bank's UK subsidiary.

EU regulators express disagreement over AT1 bonds wipe-out by Swiss authorities

"We see no reason to doubt that it will continue to be applied by resolution authorities in these jurisdictions, and in Europe we think this event might even prompt a re-opening of the long-dormant policy discussion on completion of the Banking Union," she added.

This was confirmed in a statement from the Bank of England and the EU's financial regulators yesterday (20 March), who were quick to highlight the differences in their own regimes and reassert the order of priority in an attempt to restore investor confidence.

As a consequence of the wipe-out, equity conversion clauses may become a more prominent feature of AT1s issued by Swiss banks, Merler noted, who will need to reassure AT1 investors that they will not be wiped out ahead of shareholders.

Once the dust settles

Despite the EU regulators' reassertion that AT1 remains an important component of capital, shockwaves are still rippling through the sector today.

According to Rob Morgan, portfolio manager at Premier Miton, prices will be sharply lower as investors reassess their positions, while the required return on AT1 may be higher, at least for a period, than before.

"As you might have expected, markets were unsettled but, as the dust has settled and the overall perception appears to be that this type of solution only applies to Switzerland, the situation has improved," he said.

Meanwhile, Jim Leaviss, CIO of public fixed income at M&G, said the wipe-out could mark the end of the market for the foreseeable future.

"Global investors will not be interested for a while or at least until the yields adjust significantly higher, but at that point, the yields will likely be too high for banks to want to issue them as a cheaper source of funding than equities," he said.