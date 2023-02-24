Deep Dive: Hidden quality to be found across the US market spectrum

Although names like Apple, Mastercard and Coca-Cola dominate the headlines across US stocks, there are many “massive and liquid” companies to be found at an attractive price.

Fund manager across Rathbone's multi-asset portfolios Will Mcintosh-Whyte cited a trio of firms that exemplify the "large, liquid and well managed" companies outside of the spotlight.

He noted power and gas supplier Wisconsin Energy, global data centre operator Equinix and America's largest rubbish collection and recycling operator Waste Management as some of the quality firms lower down the market cap table.

"These businesses are very different to the flashy names that litter the top of the Nasdaq, yet they are still large, liquid and well managed," he said. "This quality - even very far down the market cap table - is not something that you find everywhere in the world."

Anthony Kingsley, CIO of Findlay Park Partners, argued that finding these quality companies would be a "necessary building block for a resilient portfolio".

As the era of free money comes to an end, those firms able to "[offer] strong earnings potential, generate free-cash flow, maintain robust balance sheets, and have a well-established comparative advantage against peers" will be essential in the "new market regime", he noted.

"In an inherently more volatile market, with likely more tightening from the Fed to come, it is this type of ‘quality' company that investors will seek to own - wherever it lies on the market cap spectrum," he argued.

However, Kingsley warned that the market cap skew to the very largest names has made it "increasingly difficult" for managers to "keep up with the benchmark, let alone beat it".

As such, he argued investors need to look beyond the largest names and sink further down the market cap spectrum to small- and mid-cap firms, which find themselves with more attractive valuations given historic underperformance.

"On valuation grounds alone, the case for pivoting from US large caps towards smaller and mid-caps is compelling enough - especially as fundamentals for this market continue to improve as well," he said.

"Smaller companies also tend to face less regulatory pressure, less research coverage, and the ability to enjoy superior compounding as they grow earnings off a smaller base."

Animal healthcare

For those seeking specific stocks, Louis Citroen, manager of Comgest US Equities, lauded the animal healthcare market, with IDEXX Laboratories his play to take advantage of the booming industry.

"As of 2022, 70% of US households owned a pet of some sort and 95% of owners view pets as part of their family according to a recent survey," he noted. "This has helped global companion animal health to grow by 7% per annum since 2010."

According to Citroen, IDEXX Laboratories offers strong investment case, controlling 50% of the $6bn global pet diagnostic market, with a growth projection of 9% per annum, thanks to "regular innovations and a high-touch sales model".

On the reverse, Citroen urges caution around unprofitable growth companies, with the Goldman Sachs Non Profitable Tech Basket "epitomising the type of companies and the level of volatility that those who invest in ‘quality growth' companies should avoid".

"We would much rather invest in all-weather companies capable of profitable growth in any environment," he said.

Fund picks

Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at FundCalibre, offered a quartet of funds for investors seeking to take advantage of the space.

Managed by Taymour Tamaddon, T. Rowe Price US Large Cap Growth Equity offers investors a "balance of risk and reward" she argued, as the fund holds a high conviction top ten, balanced by the remaining 50% of the fund invested across more than 50 names.

"He also benefits from being able to tap into the vast analyst resource at T. Rowe Price, which is one of the world's largest investment managers," she said.

Despite its traditionally lower yield, for investors seeking income from the US market, JPM US Equity Income has a value-orientation alongside a minimum 2% yield target form each of its 85-110 stocks.

Manager Clare Hart currently has 60% of the fund in companies larger than $100bn, alongside an underweight to cyclical and commodity names due to their "often unreliable" dividends profile.

Brown Advisory US Flexible Equity has been managed by the same team for more than 20 years in the US, with UK investors receiving an entry to the fund in 2014, and holds a bias to attractive valuations but "still looks for growing companies".

Schooling Latter noted that manager Maneesh Bajaj offers cautious investors a cushion as the fund tends to soften the downside thanks to its flexible approach.

Given the scale of the US market, she also suggested a global fund to help "diversify risk to a certain degree".

With almost 75% of its AUM in US equities, Morgan Stanley Global Brands was the research director's offering, noting Microsoft, Visa and Danaher Corp among its top five holdings.

"A high conviction portfolio of just 20-40 names the team behind the product have the mantra ‘do not lose money' - they look for high quality companies with defendable and visible future earnings, allowing them to give attractive returns to shareholders and reinvest in their business to stay ahead," she added.