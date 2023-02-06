Stock Spotlight: Boeing flies steady after overcoming turbulent 2022

Boeing reported a $650m operating loss in the fourth quarter, which was more than expected, due to abnormal production costs. However, Josh Ross-Field, investment director at Dowgate Wealth, noted that the loss was smaller than the $4.1bn deficit a year earlier.

He also noted the firm is hiring a further 10,000 staff this year while many companies are cutting their workforce, and a new production facility is expected to add more than $6bn in revenue a year.

"The Q4 earnings showed the first glimpse of recovery as sales grow and the company has a long way to go to reach peak revenue and earnings in 2018," he said.

The firm's stock price is down 0.8% in the last year, but saw a significant jump in the last quarter, rising 65.6% since 30 September, according to data from Morningstar.

Looking back

Jarek Pominkiewicz, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said last year Boeing had overcome "significant regulatory and operational issues" with the 737 MAX and the 787 respectively.

After "burning through $28bn" between 2019 and 2021, the firm had just delivered its first free cash flow generation year since 2018, Pominkiewicz said.

Nicholas Owens, equity analyst at Morningstar, agreed, adding that Boeing had closed 2022 on a positive note following the US Congress' omnibus spending bill and return of flights to China.

For the former, he explained Congress had included a provision in the bill that extended the deadline for the Federal Aviation Administration to continue to work with Boeing to certify its new 737 MAX-7 and MAX-10 plane designs.

Owens said this should allow Boeing to continue producing a cockpit operational design and pilot feedback mechanisms consistent with other 737s in the air today, making it less costly to train pilots to use them.

On China, Owens said the major benefit had been the return of 737 MAX jets to active flights service in the country.

Domestic air travel in China accounts for a sixth of global traffic, he explained, with a fifth of aircraft deliveries before the pandemic destined for China.

"The line of sight for Boeing to be able to deliver hundreds of planes to Chinese airline customers is welcome news - we had assumed it would happen but we were not sure when," he added.

Owens said that Boeing had delivered 107 MAX planes in the last quarter of 2022, with half of those arriving in December.

He concluded: "What remains for Boeing is to execute on its plans to return 737 and 787 assembly to regular pacing, subject to resolving lingering supply chain and employee staffing and training hiccups, which will likely take through 2024."

Flying forward

Looking ahead, Pominkiewicz said he expected the market to focus on the "execution of and the potential upside" of the firm's 2025 target aircraft production rates, as well as its $10bn free cash flow generation target.

However, he warned that while demand for aircraft is strong, supply chain issues "remain a bottleneck", leading to "limited scope for upgrades".

Louis Coke, senior investment manager at Charles Stanley, argued that while Boeing had delivered on free cash flow, "overall profitability is dependent on deliveries of final finished products".

The firm's business is "complicated and involves long lead times", Coke added, meaning that figures can often be volatile.

Nevertheless, the manager said that despite issues in recent years, the firm has "a great brand," with both a mix of civil and government contracts and a "significant amount of its own intellectual property that it can commercialise".

Coke explained that Boeing's shares had been trading at about $350 pre-pandemic, before losing over 70% of their value during the market crash. While stock prices have somewhat recovered, their current roughly $200 value sits well below the pre-pandemic highs.

He added: "While the stock has some challenges, the Covid lows reflected an extremely dire outlook, which is far from where we are today."

Coke also noted the combination of travel returning, along with a push to make aircraft "greener", will likely lead to increased orders for replacement and additional planes.

However, some analysts raised the question of the ESG implications of investing in Boeing.

Ross-Field noted that in 2018 and 2019, the 737 MAX suffered two fatal crashes, which led to the planes being grounded for over a year and the company paying significant penalties.

While the firm is more focused on sustainability than previously, with a new chief sustainability officer aiming to reach 100% sustainable aviation fuels by 2030 and make aircraft more efficient, the pollution of the firm may be too much for some investors to bare.

Coke said: "Some investors may consider it uninvestable from an ESG point of view on the basis that it contributes to global emissions and uses lots of raw materials."