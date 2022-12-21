Recession looms over markets in 2023

US would see a 1% drop in GDP in 2023.

Keith Wade, chief economist at Schroders, forecast global growth to slow to just 1.3% next year, compared to 2.7% in 2022.

Recessions were predicted across developed markets, with Wade arguing the US would see a 1% drop in GDP in 2023.

Goldman Sachs forecast the UK would have an even worse recession than it had initially anticipated, predicting the UK economy would shrink by 1% next year, down from its previous estimate for a 0.4% contraction.

Nikolaj Schmidt, chief international economist at T Rowe Price, explained that as a result of the "immense monetary tightening" over the last year, the world plunging into recession is likely, even as it worked to subdue inflation.

Nevertheless, the path of inflation is "critical" to the year ahead according to Wade, as although it may have peaked, it could "prove costly to reduce in terms of the loss of GDP".

He highlighted that core inflation still sat above 6% in the US, UK and eurozone.

Schmidt argued that "given the depth of the recession," he expects most central banks to ease monetary policy in the later half of 2023, allowing the economy room to breathe.

However, Russ Mould, investment director for AJ Bell, argued that central banks "still seem more frightened of inflation than a recession," despite the worries of financial markets.

He added: "The so-called yield curve is inverted and growing confusion over 2023's outlook is pulling the rug from under the strong rally in global share prices that began in early October, as investors wonder once more whether their portfolios are trapped between an inflationary rock and a recessionary hard place."

According to him, despite the increased awareness of a forthcoming recession "stock markets have not really been listening to the warnings of recession, at least until the past week's slide", hoping instead for a rate cut in the new year as "they are designed to make credit cheaper, boost loans, oil the economic engine and fuel a fresh upcycle".

Opportunities

However, even in a recession, there are still opportunities for the market to be optimistic.

Olivier Maurice, head of private markets at Syz Capital, noted that "some of the best companies have been created in or emerged out of a recession".

Maurice argued as "the tide goes out, we can see who was ‘swimming naked'," and lay bare which firms are resilient in the face of trouble, and provide diversification from the wider declining market.

He concluded: "History tells us recession years are generally good vintages, but being selective and diligent is key."

'Scars' of the energy play will linger in 2023

AJ Bell's Mould agreed, adding that certain sectors, such as banks, miners and housebuilders, are already pricing in a recession and drop in earnings.

He said while aggregate earnings forecasts for earnings and dividends in 2023 "could be too high," the market generally seems to be ahead in pricing in the effects of recession.

Michael Grady, head of investment strategy and chief economist at Aviva Investors, said he had a broadly neutral view of both equities and credit, as equities have de-rated throughout 2022, while the all-in yield on short-dated paper makes it "relatively attractive".

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, agreed, adding: "Despite no rate cuts, traditional fixed income, with bond yields at their highest levels in a decade and recession risk rising, finally offers a compelling investment story."

Chris Iggo, CIO of AXA IM Core, argued the "best value" was corporate debt at the short-end, as yields are attractive relative to the duration and credit risk.

Iggo questioned whether equity markets have reached their absolute low, as while valuations are still not cheap, unemployment remains low and "a lot of bad things have happened to send equity markets down" so far.

Hardest hit

Although there are pockets of light amid slowing growth, T Rowe Price's Schmidt also warned that it "always come with financial stability risks".

He explained that given high interest rates, he is worried about "the re-emergence of debt sustainability risks", especially in Europe.

"The risk of a partial replay of the eurozone sovereign crisis raises a big downside spectre," he said.

Private markets to face reality check in 2023

Schmidt also said a global property downturn is "all but certain," warning of the negative impact this would have on private sector balance sheets.

However, Guy Foster, chief strategist at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said that while a recession "looks inevitable," it is likely to be mild, due to a strong job market and well-prepared financial institutions.

He added: "Governments around the world are shielding the most vulnerable from the surge in energy cost and there are still plenty of pandemic household savings to cushion the cost-of-living crisis."

Nevertheless, even Foster predicted a downturn in the housing market, along with potential de-leveraging by corporates, and more fiscal prudence by governments.