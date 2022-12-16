Deep Dive: Reopening economy set to boost Japan opportunities

Positive GDP growth tied to a post-pandemic recovery and rising demand for domestic investment will add to the momentum.

Tokyo's TOPIX index has generated a positive return for investors over the past year, according to data from FE fundinfo, but it also demonstrates the importance of currency hedging, as Nomura Asset Management CIO Yuichi Murao noted.

"The yen's rapid depreciation has discouraged global investors from venturing into the Japanese equity market, which has nevertheless registered a positive one-year return in local currency terms (as of 30 Nov 2022), but also poor results in US dollar terms," he said.

Head to Head: Japan's outlier monetary policy

Despite the currency weakness, tied partly to the "widening interest rate differential", Murao argued the nation's equity market could become one of the most attractive as reopened borders allow tourists to take advantage of the historically cheap yen.

Alongside this, the CIO added the positive GDP growth tied to a post-pandemic recovery and rising demand for domestic investment will add to the momentum.

Within the equity market, Dorian Carrell, fund manager at Schroders, explained the "conservative nature and cumulative cash hoarding behaviour of Japanese corporate management" resulted in record dividends reinforced by strong earning growth and languishing valuations.

Financials prove a particular opportunity for Carrell, with Japanese banks trading at multiples less than 0.5x book value.

The conservative nature of Japan's economy has often been cited as a negative, with its ageing population and persistent wage stagnation presenting challenges to investors, however Satoshi Marui, chief portfolio manager of the SuMi TRUST Japan Small Cap fund, seeks out small cap companies that utilise these as opportunities instead.

"If a company can invest in human capital and offer progressive payment packages this is a strong indicator of future growth," he explained.

Systems developer Simplex Holdings is one of these companies, bucking the trend of stagnant wages by offering generous remuneration packages and attracting some of the nation's top talent as a result.

"This enviable workforce is helping cement the business as a provider of market-leading services," Marui said.

A shift in monetary policy is also on the cards as the recovery takes hold, although many conditions are yet to be met, Murao added.

"The principal condition would be steady wage growth to boost household purchasing power," they explained.

"The second condition would be global stability in long-term interest rates, which would help to limit upside potential of the Japanese government bond yields. In this environment, the BOJ could allow interest rates to adjust in response to market conditions without risking a detrimental impact on the economy and financial system."

What an economic slowdown would mean for Japan

This would likely shorten the yield curve, resulting in yen appreciation and boosting returns for overseas investors.

For investors looking to capitalise on the opportunity, Chelsea Financial Services research director Juliet Schooling Latter recommended four funds.

Baillie Gifford Japanese Income Growth offers the ability to invest in the growing dividend story in the nation, with the managers applying a "well-tested growth investing philosophy" to a range of companies with room for dividend growth.

For those after smaller companies, AXA Framlington Japan identifies thematic trends to inform its stock picking, with the globalisation of Japanese food, ageing populations and automation among those recently highlighted.

Across larger companies, Schooling Latter recommended the FSSA Japan Focus fund as a high conviction pick.

"Stocks also tend to be high return, asset light, have good earnings visibility and are conservatively geared," she said.

"We think it makes a good core option for investors wanting exposure to this part of the world."

For a more traditional value pick, Schooling Latter chose M&G Japan, with its research team covering the entire MSCI Japan index but highlighting a universe of around 250 stocks.

"The investment style is neutral, however the cautious approach pushes it towards value, even though key aspects of the investment and thought processes differ from those of a typical value manager," she added.

"It has done really well this year, with relatively low volatility and positive returns."