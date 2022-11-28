Stock Spotlight: Visa swipes a win after recent downturn

Visa's share price has rebounded strongly, up 20.3% since the start of last month.

Claudia Quiroz, lead manager of the Quilter Cheviot Climate Assets funds, argued the decline should be seen in the wider context of a derating "in market multiples on raised interest rate expectations".

Others agreed, with Jeff St Denis, one of the stock pickers for Alliance trust, stating the decline had been due to "general market movement and a fear that an expected economic slowdown would hurt spending and impact Visa's near-term earnings".

With the firm's stock having undone the damage it suffered over the autumn, analysts now attribute the resurgence to macroeconomic factors and strong quarterly results.

Hannah Gooch-Peters, global equity investment analyst for Sanlam Investments, noted the market had been broadly buoyed from October's inflation numbers, indicating it may have peaked.

Brett Horn, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, was in agreement, arguing the firm's stock price "has largely followed the trajectory of the overall market over the past few months".

The slow recovery of the travel sector has also been valuable for Visa, Gooch-Peters said, as a large part of its revenues are dependent on income from outside the US, and the relaxation of Covid rules in countries like China this month have provided a boost to the firm.

She also noted that while Visa's share price is still "trending sideways" from pre-pandemic levels, strong earnings growth has pushed the forward price/earnings ratio to 21x, compared to early 2020 levels of 28x.

Quiroz pointed to the strength of Visa's results last month, with guidance for next year being "well received". Total processed transactions for the year ending 30 September 2022 reached 192.5 billion, a 17% increase over last year.

However, even as the market has recovered, fears of a global economic slowdown or recession continue to weigh on the minds of investors, and Quiroz said that Visa is placed well to take advantage of that.

She highlighted Visa's defensive characteristics, such as "earnings resilience, strong cash flow, high operating margins and an asset light business model".

However, Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown, warned there is a risk the company is being "over optimistic" that the strong post-pandemic demand will not start to fade amid a global slowdown.

While the firm offers resilience, she said the downturn "will not come without risk" and noted that if expectations of a continued recovery in cross-border travel and low-single digit growth in payment volumes and processed transactions fall short, the firm could be in trouble.

There is a risk "new players in the market offering cheaper services will start to be tougher competition", she said, though noting Visa's "acquisition spree" of small digital players such as Tink and Currency Cloud.

St Denis added the firm will benefit from the continued shift from cash to digital payments, as well as B2B payments becoming more digitised, which "should insulate them from any full impact of a global recession".

Gooch-Peters also pointed to the shift to a cashless society as a strong tailwind for the firm, noting that Visa estimates its addressable market to be around $185trn in payment volumes.

The firm is in a "unique position" within digital payments, she said, with such a large competitive advantage and a "very eloquent business model that is highly scalable and platform-based".

St Denis also noted Visa's strategy has been to partner with fintech companies, leading to them "plugging into" the Visa ecosystem, which he believed will continue to be positive for the firm.

Quiroz agreed, stating that for now, fintech firms have tended to partner with the payment networks rather than look to "radically disrupt payments infrastructure", particularly in developed markets with well established consumer behaviour.

She added: "We therefore do not see too much of a threat from fintechs for Visa and, if anything, has the capability of getting the business to innovate more and broaden its services wider in response."

In the long run, Quiroz sees Visa as a secure firm, with over four billion Visa branded credit and debit cards in issuance, which are accepted at over 100 million merchants globally.

Morningstar's Horn concluded: "The long-term outlook remains relatively bright. Visa should continue to draft off of the global shift toward electronic payments. We believe the company can maintain its historical growth rates for quite some time, and that growth will shift toward developing markets over time."