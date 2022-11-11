'Excessive' discounts offer PE trust buying opportunity despite short-term woes

Many private equity trusts were trading on discounts of 15% to 25% at the start of 2022, and the sector has continued to de-rate significantly this year | Credit: iStock

Earlier this week, Investment Week reported that Baillie Gifford's £5bn multi-asset team was mulling an allocation to private equity investment trusts in light of their large discounts.

"They are interesting, even if we think that the net asset value of those funds are a little bit stale, because they are selling on a mighty big discount," said Scott Lothian, portfolio manager at the Edinburgh-based investment firm.

Although the sector has historically traded at a discount, with exceptions such as HgCapital in 2021, they have materially widened this year, with many funds trading on over 40% discounts.

Figures from the Association of Investment Companies show that private equity discounts are now around the level they reached during the Covid pandemic, but not as wide as during the global financial crisis.

Against the backdrop of surging inflation, rising interest rates and a subsequent de-rating of long-duration assets, equity markets have sold off in 2022. The MSCI World index is down 20% year-to-date in US dollar terms, while the NASDAQ has fallen 32%.

Falling equity markets have sparked concerns among investors around how this will impact the multiples used within private equity fund valuations, particularly those with exposure to growth and venture capital.

‘Out of date' NAVs

According to analysts, one of the main reasons private equity trusts are trading at such large discounts is that private market valuations lag the public market, so their net asset values are out of date due to this delay in reporting.

"The market is aware of this and has already marked the private equity trusts down," said Darius McDermott, managing director of Chelsea Financial Services and FundCalibre.

A higher interest rate environment is also a concern among investors, given the impact that higher debt financing costs can have on leveraged private companies, which has slowed deal flow across the market this year.

"The cost of capital used to be practically zero, so they could borrow at very low rates and leverage themselves. Now refinancing is more expensive, and they are still leveraged," McDermott said.

"Low interest rates in the past few years have encouraged them to make buyouts funded by debt. Private equity is very vulnerable to a recession which is likely to come," he added.

Priyesh Parmar, associate director of investment companies research at Numis, said that negative sentiment may also be due to some investors' memories harking back to difficult periods in the global financial crisis.

"Certain listed private equity funds had overcommitted balanced sheets and had to engage in emergency rights issues to fund capital calls, destroying shareholder value," he said.

"However, in our view things are very different today. There has been a whittling down of vehicles with those that remain being of high quality and balance sheets are far more conservative."

Alan Gauld, manager of the £1.2bn abrdn Private Equity Opportunities trust, said the failure of the Candover investment trust during the GFC, as well as difficulties experienced by other private equity trusts during that period, have led investors to perceive the sector as risky.

"However, I would argue that private equity trusts today are very different animals, full of market leading, non-discretionary businesses, with much stronger balance sheets than at the time of the GFC," he said.

Long-term value

The prospects of a deep recession might mean that discounts could widen further and NAVs weaken in the coming quarters, analysts have warned. However, some expect potential re-ratings.

Stifel analysts wrote a recent research note suggesting that while the firm expects some "haircuts" to valuations, current discount levels are implying NAV write-downs of 20% to 30%, which it considers excessive.

According to Parmar, the private equity sector currently offers "outstanding" value at current levels, which is reflected in the number of private equity funds in the investment bank's recommended list.

"We expect there to be further volatility however taking a long-term view we think shareholders will be strongly rewarded. Currently the macro is driving sentiment more broadly and we expect that to continue for now," he said.

"However, as inflation starts to ease and there are signs of central banks becoming more dovish, we would expect the potential for a re-rating."

Crucial to this will be funds consistently delivering on earnings growth even in tough conditions, and realisations continuing to demonstrate value of the portfolios, Parmar added.

Nick Britton, head of intermediary communications at the AIC, said that discounts have a history of "overshooting" during stressed market conditions, and this can provide a good entry point for a long-term investor.

"For example, in early 2009 the average private equity discount exceeded 50%, but it would have been a good time to invest: over the following ten years the average company in the sector returned 483%," he said.

"In early 2002 discounts bottomed out at 26%, and investors would have made a 133% return over the next ten years."

In contrast, FundCalibre's McDermott said that with a global recession probable, "the worst may still be ahead of us".

"When we have hit bottom and start to come out of recession, then may be the time to reconsider. There will be a time to buy but I am not sure it is yet," he said.