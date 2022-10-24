Stock Spotlight: Goldman Sachs clears restructuring worries with strong results

The bank is planning to merge its trading and investment banking business into one unit

While the results were poor compared to last year, with profits falling 43% to $3.1bn and revenue slipping 12% to $12bn, both came in above expectations.

The firm's revenue and profit decline had been expected after a boom in IPOs last year was followed by a relative lack of them in 2022.

Shares of the bank rose more than 4% on the morning of the results, partially due to the results revealing an unexpected jump in fixed income trading revenue, growing 41% from last year to $3.5bn.

Meanwhile, asset management revenue fell 20% to $1.8bn due to lower gains from private equity stakes, but that still exceeded expectations for $1.65bn in revenue.

Nevertheless, the restructuring has still troubled some analysts, especially as Goldman has continually struggled to close a stock valuation gap with other comparable banks.

Goldman Sachs AM launches Paris-aligned Climate World Equity ETF

The bank is planning to merge its trading and investment banking business into one unit, shrinking from four to three divisions.

Will Howlett, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said that the most notable aspect of the restructuring "was the decision to rein back on the growth ambitions of Marcus, the bank's consumer savings arm".

"The decision marks a turnaround from the investor day in early 2020 when the digital consumer bank was highlighted as one of the group's four growth ambitions," he said.

"The division has been in the spotlight after reports of staff turnover and operating losses although management were not forthcoming on the size of these on the Q3 earnings call."

Gerard Cassidy, analyst for RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a note to investors that while Goldman Sachs is one of the "preeminent global investment banks", the challenging market conditions have still "negatively impacted nearly all of its businesses".

"The upcoming restructuring of its business groups points to its focus on continuing with its ‘One Goldman Sachs' approach to clients but also its inability to achieve profitability in its consumer banking business," he added.

Meanwhile, Devin Ryan, director of financial technology research at JMP securities, wrote in a note to investors that the bank's results had been "solid" given the poor market conditions, which demonstrated "the resiliency of its diversified business model", while the organisational changes it announced were "more a streamlining than repositioning".

Michael Wong, director of equity research for financial services in North America for Morningstar, argued that the results "were still fairly decent from a historical perspective".

He explained that given the "shaky state of the economy", some may have expected revenue for Goldman Sachs to decline much more than 44%, adding that he was "not reading too much" into the restructuring.

Valuation and outlook

Morningstar's Wong argued that Goldman's poor stock performance compared to other banks in recent years is unfair, describing the firm as "undervalued".

He noted that the bank's price-to-book ratio is less than many universal banks, such as JP Morgan, due to them having larger traditional banking businesses that benefit more from rising interest rates.

"The universal banks also have more relatively stable revenue streams, such as net interest income and wealth management, that investors are typically willing to more for than the volatile capital markets revenue of investment banking and trading that are the majority of Goldman Sachs' revenue," he added.

With that in mind, he said that compared to some European banks, "Goldman Sachs is trading at a fairly decent valuation".

Howlett agreed that the volatile nature of the business compared to other banks was causing the valuation discount, noting that this was despite efforts to build more recurring revenue streams.

Looking to a broader outlook, Howlett said: "Goldman operates in a cyclical industry and the near-term outlook is clouded by the reduction in risk appetite across markets particularly in the context of a record 2021."

However, he argued that there are reasons to be hopeful for the bank, given the consolidation and concentration of the industry leading to benefits for larger banks, especially those with greater spending on technology.

Furthermore, Howlett pointed to the strong Q3 results, noting that the "solid" level of profitability with a return on tangible equity of 12% was particularly strong, considering a sharp slowdown in investment banking fees.

"While this was driven by sales and trading revenues, which the market ascribes a lower valuation to, the bank highlighted the 40% growth in book value since the investor day, the strongest among its peer group and a key driver of the share price," he said.

Wong was more pessimistic, noting the "low corporate executive confidence" that the bank received. He said that trading revenue is "currently materially elevated" compared to before the pandemic and expects it to lower over the next couple of years.

However, he concluded: "We think the market may eventually revalue Goldman Sachs higher in the medium- to long-run, as the company shows increased profits in its investment management and consumer banking businesses that are more stable sources of earnings."