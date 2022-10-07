Deep Dive: Asia Pacific's mixed bag defies historic trends

A strong US dollar had been a “major headwind” for the region over the past year, but the currency now appears “overvalued on a fundamental basis”, which should provide some relief for Asian markets.

Typically, during periods of higher interest rates in the West and a strong US dollar, regions such as Asia Pacific would suffer relative to its their developed market peers, argued Carly Moorhouse, fund research analyst at Quilter Cheviot.

However, on this occasion the region has experienced a mixed bag that has bucked the typical trend.

Year-to-date, both the IA Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and IA Asia Pacific Including Japan sectors have suffered smaller losses than IA UK All Companies and IA China/Greater China, down 8% and 12.1%, respectively, versus 15.1% and 15.9%, respectively, according to FE fundinfo data.

IA Asia Pacific Excluding Japan has also held up better than IA Global, with the latter down 10.1%.

South Korea and Taiwan's tech markets have fallen in step with the wider sentiment shift away from growth, Moorhouse explained, while Thailand enjoyed the commodities boom and India has "defied all concerns" sparked by rising oil prices earlier in the year, with the end of lockdowns and the positive impact of the government's reform agenda taking hold, alongside investors seeking an alternative to China.

India also continues to benefit from the country's sizeable domestic population, which helps insulate it from external headwinds, according to REYL Singapore CIO Daryl Liew, who added that Indonesia also enjoys this factor.

China continues to have an outsized impact on the region though, given its population of 1.4 billion and extensive supply chain network.

Moorhouse attributed the weak performance of the nation to a variety of events, including the ongoing strict lockdowns, regulatory concerns, the potential delisting of ADRs from US exchanges, Taiwan tensions and the property sector challenges.

"The impact on investor and consumer sentiment has been significant and while this stance continues it is hard to see when sentiment towards China will improve," she said.

Liew explained that if China could resolve its property woes and zero-Covid policy, the outlook should improve.

Strong dollar

HSBC Asset Management Asia Pacific CIO Cecilia Chan laid out the current landscape of the Asian FX weakness.

She said that persistently high inflation, severe Federal Reserve tightening cycle and a "soft China growth outlook" were "key drivers of both broad US dollar strength and its reflection in Asia FX weakness", adding that Chinese Yuan dynamics "also had a big impact on emerging Asia FX".

"The required ingredients of a FX recovery in Asia are easing stagflation worries and (commodity) terms-of-trade shocks, central bank/Fed policy pivot, and a sustainable growth rebound in China - which are likely not imminent," she said.

"However, note Asia FX weakness over the last 18 months has left long term valuations on the cheap side vs the US dollar amidst a challenging global environment."

Liew agreed that a strong US dollar had been a "major headwind" for the region over the past year, but added the currency now appeared "overvalued on a fundamental basis", which should provide some relief for Asian markets.

Opportunities

Although the region is facing a multitude of headwinds, with many shared by other regions globally, Mary Nicola, multi-asset portfolio manager at Pinebridge Investments, highlighted China and Japan as homes to "significant" opportunities within equities.

"In China, valuations are starting to look attractive and is the only major country that continues to loosen monetary and fiscal policy," she said.

"We continue to see a slow recovery in China, which in our view is better than the slower-than-feared deterioration we are seeing in the West."

Regarding Japan, she said valuations appeared "attractive" and described the Bank of Japan as "accommodative, especially with respect to other central banks".

The central bank is one of the few in the world not actively pursuing an interest rate hiking, quantitative tightening combination.

But, the strength of the US dollar has massively suppressed the Japanese yen, with latter falling to a 24 year low versus the dollar on 22 September.

However, this is not all bad news, as Nicola said "the depreciation of the JPY should help Japanese exporters while the broader reopening in Japan should boost growth overall".

Mark Hammonds, fund manager at Guinness Asian Equity Income, highlighted Yili Group as a particular Chinese opportunity.

The company produces a range of dairy products and has recently reported strong results, with profits and revenues growing by double digits.

"The company's brand is strong, allowing it to earn high returns on capital while expanding into adjacent product categories," Hammond added.

"Demand for dairy products in China, where per capita consumption of milk is still low, is likely to rise over time, and growing income levels will lead to stronger demand for branded goods as consumers upgrade their purchases to higher-quality products and focus increasingly on health and nutrition."

He also explained that IT infrastructure continues to represent a strong opportunity as firms such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon maintain their capital investment across datacentres and cloud computing, which benefits the Asia-based component suppliers.

Looking to funds, Quilter Cheviot's Moorhouse highlighted Veritas Asian, which has suffered a tough year, but Moorhouse believes the longer-term returns remain "very strong".

"With the fund's quality growth style being out of favour this year, despite strong fundamentals and solid numbers many of the companies held within the portfolio have suffered," she said.

"This therefore presents investors with a good opportunity to get across to the multi-decade growth story in Asia, supported by the long-term structural growth drivers across the region that have yet to fully play out such as urbanisation and the rising middle class to name a few, via high quality companies at attractive prices."

She added that Matthews Asia ex Japan Dividend represents a good diversifier, and while its name suggests it is an income fund, it stands more as a total return strategy.

"This fund has a relative bias towards the small and mid-cap space which in Asia remains very under-researched. It therefore provides active managers and bottom-up stock pickers with a very fertile hunting ground," she said.

"Additionally, the fund's income mandate sees the portfolio split into two: a more stable, higher dividend yielding bucket and a lower dividend, higher growth bucket.

"In recent times, the stable, higher dividend part of the portfolio has helped to dampen volatility and protect against severe losses, which we think is an attractive feature."