Mini Budget 22: Treasury warned that spending support could 'dent long-term financial resilience'

New chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to address MPs about how the government plans to grow the economy by 2.5% a year in a fiscal statement, or Mini Budget, on Friday (23 September).

In his speech to the House of Commons, he is expected to unveil a package of tax cuts, as well as how it will pay for an energy price guarantee for households and businesses, in an effort to limit the impact of the spiralling cost of living.

Tax cuts

The government's ‘growth plan' is likely to give away around £30bn of tax cuts, equal to over 1% of GDP, with the scrapping of the 1.25% National Insurance increase from earlier this year on the cards, along with a delay to the April 2023 corporation tax boost from 19% to 25%.

Rachael Griffin, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter, said that axing this additional 1.25% of National Insurance contributions will provide a boost for consumers, but leaves a "gaping hole in Treasury funding plans for social care".

"Truss has so far not put forward any detailed proposals for how the planned social care reforms will be paid for without the NI increase. Scrapping the NI hike may risk leading to a situation where Truss has to rob Peter to pay Paul if she wants to keep the planned social care reforms," she said.

There have also been talks about cutting income tax by 1% from 2024, a possible cut to stamp duty to enable more first-time buyers to get on the property ladder, as well as rumours about a VAT cut, either to 15% or even 10%.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘'The Trussenomics agenda is all about growth, growth, growth and that is why corporation tax cuts and a temporary cut to VAT are on the table to try and rejuvenate output and offer support to companies dealing with the cost-of-living crisis.

"However, the effect of this is likely to be a temporary boost to help companies through the worst of their current hardship rather than helping to lay the ground work to power growth for the longer term."

Fast-rising spending

These tax cuts would come on top of the £150bn, representing around 6% of GDP, of energy crisis aid for consumers, which will see the government introduce an energy price cap for households that will fix the typical bill at £2,500 for two years.

The government also announced on Wednesday (21 September), that it would cap wholesale electricity and gas costs for businesses at less than half the market rate from next month, which will add to its fast-rising spending.

Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro, said that this "dramatic" spending support will be welcomed in the short-term, but carries risks, such as worsening the UK's 6% budget deficit and increasing its near 100% debt/GDP level.

On Wednesday, the Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank and Citi released a report which stated that the planned permanent tax cuts, alongside rises in the cost of debt interest and welfare payments would push borrowing to "unsustainable levels", creating a £60bn-a-year hole in the Budget.

"The burning question is how much would the government need to borrow to cover tax cuts and fund policies?" said Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor.

"Public debt is at the highest levels since the 1960s following the mammoth multi-billion spend on Covid and cost-of-living support measures, and rising interest rates pushing up borrowing costs. The worry is that attempting to square the circle of public borrowing is going to take a significant financial toll on tomorrow's generation."

BoE faces ‘yet another quandary'

Analysts seem to agree that the challenge facing the new Treasury team is that the public finances are deteriorating at a time when inflation is rising, leaving little room for a significant fiscal stimulus to support growth without fuelling inflationary pressure.

"While every household will be grateful for any additional help, fuelling more spending could push prices up for longer and dent our longer-term financial resilience," said Sarah Coles, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Ross Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "Perhaps the Mini Budget to be launched by the new prime minister and chancellor will offer sufficient fiscal stimulus to compensate for tighter monetary policy, but if that tax-cutting boost stokes demand and further feeds inflation, then the Bank of England will be faced with yet another quandary."

More government spending at a time of high inflation also risks making the situation worse and putting more pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates, which would likely keep investors on edge, Laidler noted, and put both sterling and government bond prices under pressure.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, echoed Laidler's statement, adding that investors will be hoping for some prudence from the chancellor, but "the sell-off in gilt markets and the fall in sterling suggests quite a high level of concern".