Deep Dive: All roads lead to a strong dollar as EM currencies hit multi-year lows

The impact of the differing approaches of central banks in battling inflation has been a main driver behind the dollar's strength this year.

On Monday (5 September), the DXY dollar index appreciated to a level not seen since 2001. Year-to-date, the index is up 14.45%, according to Morningstar data.

The move was driven by broad-based weakness in other currencies such as sterling, which hit a new record low against the dollar and the euro, which traded below 99 cents to the dollar for the first time in 20 years.

While a flight to safe-haven trades during the current period of high volatility and global uncertainty has been a factor behind the dollar's strength so far this year, the impact of the differing approaches of central banks in battling inflation has also been a main driver.

"This interest rate differential is, in our view, one of three drivers dominating relative currency moves at present. It is why we continue to favour countries with high interest rates to those with low interest rates," Nabeel Abdoula, deputy CIO at Fulcrum Asset Management.

Jerome Powell's recent Jackson Hole speech indicated that we should expect more hawkishness from the Fed for now, which, according to Anna Stupnytska, global economist at Fidelity International, "should support the dollar until the highly-anticipated pivot finally appears and the Fed starts slowing the pace of hikes".

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said that countries with low inflation rates tend to have stronger currencies, as it signals that these economies are stable jurisdictions to invest in with higher purchasing power.

"Economies with high unstable rates of inflation tend to come hand in hand with weaker currencies, with rising price levels and the lack of stability deterring international investors," she said.

A bleak outlook for global currencies

Many emerging market currencies are experiencing weakness as a result of the conflict in Ukraine and the subsequent rise in commodity prices, but the euro is being hammered particularly hard as the continent braces for a bleak winter.

"We believe that the window for the ECB to hike further before growth deteriorates is closing rapidly. It is difficult to see a great deal of euro strength in the near future, although the downside is likely also limited, which again should support the dollar," Stupnytska said.

Many of the economic challenges Europe is dealing with are also affecting the UK. Consumers and businesses are being impacted by rising energy prices, while growth is weak and inflation is high. In addition, the UK named Liz Truss its new prime minister earlier this week.

Sterling, which fell to its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985 on Wednesday (7 September), has been hit hard by surging inflation, a looming recession and concerns that tax cuts and increased public spending under a new government could exacerbate price pressures.

The Bank of Japan's ultra-loose policy resulted in the yen slumping to a 24-year low on 7 September. The currency has lost around 30% since the beginning of last year as US interest rate expectations have gone up and the BoJ has maintained its dovish stance.

"Short yen has been one of the currency trades of 2022. However, with speculation mounting that the Fed could pursue a softer approach if US inflation does indeed begin to decline, this looks less certain to continue at the same pace," said Stupnytska.

The People's Bank of China has begun to cut rates in an attempt to revive credit demand and fire up the economy hurt by extended Covid lockdowns and property debt woes.

Fulcrum's Abdoula added: "We believe this interest rate compression is going to put further downward pressure on the Chinese currency, which has depreciated approximately 7.5% relative to the US dollar year-to-date. We are, therefore, maintaining a short renminbi position in the portfolio."

Implications for investors

Baylee Wakefield, multi-asset portfolio manager at Aviva Investors, said that currencies play a unique role in portfolios that should not be underestimated, as they can significantly impact global total returns.

"Investors can choose whether to include or exclude the currency risk that is attached to an asset and decide whether to implement their views strategically, via longer term holdings, or tactically, exploiting shorter term factors," she said.

"Currency movements contribute less to the total returns of higher-volatility asset classes, such as equities, compared to lower volatility asset classes like fixed income. The currency impact on equity returns is secondary, which could diversify the regional equity performance further."

Wakefield noted that GBP tends to be a risk-on currency that fluctuates alongside broad equities markets with a low level of correlation.

"Hence, it is preferable for sterling investors to retain an unhedged exposure to foreign equities," she said.

Looking ahead, it is possible to envisage a world where markets are worried more about inflation than the response of central banks, Abdoula noted.

"Were investors to begin seeking inflation protection currencies, this would favour the Swiss franc or the Japanese yen where interest rates are low but the risks of inflation are also low. For now, we do not see that happening but it is something we are keeping a close eye on."