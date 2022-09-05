Stock Spotlight: Tailwinds on the horizon for Ørsted amid sustained project pipeline

Numerous countries are investing in offshore wind projects in a bid to meet climate change obligations and upgrade legacy infrastructures.

The firm, which is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, has seen its share price drop by over 14% in the last month, even after it raised its 2022 full-year outlook due to soaring power prices.

Year-to-date, Ørsted shares have fallen by 13.1%, according to Morningstar data, partly owing to low wind speeds hitting revenues.

The Danish renewables giant has missed consensus expectations for its core offshore wind business three times in a row: at its full-year results in February, first-quarter results in April and second-quarter results published in August.

According to Tancrede Fulop, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, the disappointing results were caused, in part, by the negative impact of heightened power prices, driven by over-hedging and high balancing costs, issues which did not affect RWE, the second largest offshore wind player.

In addition, the company postponed the completion of offshore wind farms Hornsea 2 and Greater Changhua 1 and 2a in the UK and Taiwan.

"This tarnishes the firm's good construction track record," Fulop said.

However, last week the Hornsea 2 project had its first major step forward. On Thursday (1 September), the company announced the "world's biggest offshore wind farm" was now fully operational, with its 165 turbines set to help power in excess of 1.4 million homes in the UK.

Despite the weak second quarter results, Fulop argued that Ørsted shares remained undervalued, offering investors a good entry point.

Strong tailwinds ahead

Chris Greenland, co-manager of the £444m Sanlam Real Assets fund, said that although year-to-date the stock had lagged some of the fund's renewable names, it had begun rebuilding its weighting in the stock following "more positive developments".

Recent awards for new projects have strengthened an already attractive development pipeline, Greenland noted, while new partnerships provide growth avenues into nascent markets such as hydrogen, green aviation and marine fuels, as well as new geographies such as Vietnam, South Korea and the Baltics.

"We believe the company is very well placed to benefit from multiple long-term structural trends including decarbonisation, energy security and energy affordability - the latter two currently garnering more and more attention, providing further impetus to accelerate change," he added.

The growth prospects for offshore wind remain attractive, with numerous countries investing in the offshore wind projects in a bid to meet climate change obligations and upgrade legacy infrastructures.

Mads Nipper, group president and CEO of Ørsted, recently said that the firm is seeing positive market development during the first half of 2022, with both the EU and US presenting ambitious plans to accelerate the build-out of renewable energy.

Rosie Ranking, director at Baillie Gifford's £2.5bn Positive Change fund, which holds a 4.6% position in Ørsted, said that the company's competitive advantage in developing and managing large complicated projects due to its expertise, should allow it to earn a superior return compared to its peers.

"Looking further ahead, innovations around storage, green hydrogen and demand response could help Ørsted to capture some value by reducing the intermittency of renewable energy," she said.

Greenland echoed Ranking's sentiment, noting that energy policy, climate targets and technological advancements all provide long-term tailwinds to the business.

"Importantly the long-term nature of the opportunity allows us to look beyond the tragic events in Ukraine," he said.

Minimal impact from Ukraine crisis

Alongside its offshore wind power business, Ørsted is also involved in more traditional utilities business, such as conventional power plants and gas supply, but these are not core activities for the firm, which intends to phase out coal by 2023.

In the midst of an energy crisis in Europe triggered by the war in Ukraine, the company said earlier this year that it would be temporarily increasing its coal use due to a global shortage of wood pellets, which fuel the firm's biomass power stations.

Back in April, chief executive Nipper told the Financial Times that the increase in coal use was a "necessary short-term evil" and that its plans to close the one remaining coal plant next year remained unchanged.

In June, Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Ørsted after it refused to pay in roubles, as instructed by the Kremlin. The firm has a purchase contract with the Russian state-owned energy giant, which runs until 2030.

Morningstar's Fulop said the Russian invasion of Ukraine had been a "small loss" to Ørsted due to the decision to unwind gas hedges linked to their Gazprom contract.

Despite recent blips, looking into the next decade, Morningstar expects the firm's offshore wind business to surge eightfold in the 2020s thanks to falling costs driven by technology improvements and key advantages over other renewable sources.