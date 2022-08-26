Deep Dive: Long-term prospects for China remain bright despite continued uncertainty

The outlook for electric vehicles is “brighter than ever”, according to Ewan Markson-Brown.

Although global markets have enjoyed a recent stock rally over the past two months, the wider industry remains cautious on this outlook as inflation forecasts continue to spiral and interest rates are hiked by record amounts.

China looked set to buck the trend, according to Becky Qin, multi-asset portfolio manager at Fidelity International, but several factors have dampened her optimism for the nation's recovery from severe lockdowns, which hurt the economy when compared to Western countries' approach to Covid.

"Earnings forecasts were revised down as activity ground to a near halt in some regions," Qin said.

"However, as restrictions were gradually relaxed, there was reason for cautious optimism."

This included the introduction of intensive PCR testing, which has reduced the potential of further wide-reaching lockdowns and supportive monetary and fiscal policy that benefits China's stabilising earnings forecasts.

However, Qin noted that recent economic data has "cast doubt on the recovery story".

"Fixed-asset investment, retail sales, private sector credit growth and property sales are all moving in the wrong direction," she said.

"The property sector in particular is still very weak and the decision of some mortgage holders to withhold payments increases uncertainty and is likely to hurt broader equity risk sentiment.

"Even though China's economic cycle is relatively uncorrelated with other regions, the downturn in US and European growth will hurt China's exports."

China's property market has faced severe headwinds recently, with investors pricing in $130bn in losses on bonds as it nears distressed status and an ongoing crisis unless Beijing steps in with a large-scale bailout.

Chief investment officer at Matthews Asia Robert Horrocks agreed that the nation's zero-Covid policy had been the "dominant challenge" over past months, adding that the war in Ukraine had weighed on energy and raw material prices.

Alongside the government's zero-Covid policy, investors are also concerned about growing geopolitical risk as tensions between China and Taiwan resurface in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan at the end of July.

He noted these headwinds had particularly impacted China's domestic economy and firms listed on the A-shares market but said there was cause for optimism.

"China is targeting improving vaccination rates among its elderly and it is beginning to transition its pandemic policies," Horrocks said. "In June, it announced it will halve the required quarantine time for inbound travellers, a policy that has been a major roadblock for overseas business."

"China has such entrenched supply chains that there might be opportunities for companies to raise prices without the risk of losing meaningful business."

Horrocks also argued that negative sentiment had caused firms with "solid cash generation, healthy bottom lines and good prospects" to be sold off alongside weaker businesses, which could mean attractive valuations for investors.

Where to look

The outlook for electric vehicles is "brighter than ever", according to Ewan Markson-Brown, manager of the CRUX Asia ex-Japan fund, who argued China is building the world's "lowest cost, most developed and innovative electric vehicle supply chain".

"When the Chinese government removed foreign ownership restrictions for new energy vehicles in 2018, it kick-started a new round of investment from car manufacturers, most notably Tesla, which resulted in the Shanghai Gigafactory," he said.

Existing internal combustion engine supply chains lack the ability to support electric vehicles, he noted, adding that China is home to "significant opportunities" as companies spring up to produce the materials needed for this new generation of vehicle, including semiconductors.

Markson-Brown recommended Li Auto as one of these potential winners, currently standing at $28bn by enterprise value.

"We think the company's deep focus on analysing consumer tastes and understanding spec versus cost trade-offs, has allowed them to deliver a top-selling sport utility vehicles," he explained.

"Concentrating on fewer models lets them focus on getting volume up and prices down, making its SUVs extremely cost competitive. It also lets Chinese companies do what they do best, manufacture high-value goods at scale."

Darius McDermott, managing director at Chelsea Financial Services, highlighted four funds for investors looking to benefit from the Chinese equity story.

For those after an experienced management team, McDermott recommended FSSA Greater China Growth, which has been managed by Martin Lau since 2003.

Despite the challenges of 2021, this fund still produced a 5% return for investors and aims to invest in "quality companies with barriers to entry, pricing power and sustainable growth".

Allianz China A-Shares offers investors "a true diversifier" with just a 0.32 correlation to global equities over the past ten years, compared with US equities average 0.97 correlation.

Fidelity China Special Situations provides those seeking small and mid-cap opportunities via a closed-ended product in order to target emerging companies.

McDermott noted the trust is able to invest 15% of the portfolio in unlisted companies but added that this, combined with a bias towards the smaller end of the market, means investors must be prepared for fluctuating returns.

Finally, for investors targeting income, McDermott recommended JP Morgan China Growth and Income, which holds a large-cap focus and is currently invested 70% in companies beyond $10bn market cap.

Alongside the universe of 590 Greater China stocks, the trust can also access the 270 A-shares.

According to data from FE fundinfo, all four portfolios are down year-to-date. The Allianz and FSSA funds were down 15.3% and 14.2%, respectively, more than the sector average, which was down 11.7%. On the closed-ended side the Fidelity portfolio lost 16.1% YTD and the JPMorgan trust lost 17.3%. The average IT China/Greater China trust was down 16.2% during that time