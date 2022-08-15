Stock Spotlight: Taiwan Semiconductor powers on despite geopolitical tensions

At the end of June this year, TSMC was in 2,336 funds’ top ten with 2,062 of those being active funds.

Investment managers and analysts acknowledge the company is "beholden to geopolitical risk" but argue its strong market position and important place in the global economy should enable it to weather the storm.

Following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan at the end of July, the Beijing's People's Liberation Army launched live-fire military exercises in seven areas surrounding Taiwan's main island. Since then, there has been ongoing posturing from both China and the US.

This has understandably led to concern about companies and parts of the economy based in the disputed country, especially with an active war in Ukraine still ongoing. Russia is a close ally of China and when the latter invaded Ukraine in February, parallels were immediately drawn between this and China-Taiwan.

"Any conflict poses a risk, not only for the technology sector but for economies worldwide," said Divya Mathur, portfolio manager for emerging markets equities at Martin Currie.

"Regarding TSMC specifically, there is a reliance on the company as producers of advanced semiconductors used in various technologies including smartphones, computing and communications.

"Any disruption would cause issues and have a negative impact on global economies."

TSMC is a Taiwanese multinational semiconductor company and it has been a favourite of fund managers over the past number of years as it a vital part of the energy transition and digital economy.

Mike Kerley, fund manager of Henderson Far East Income, said it is "one of Asia's strongest companies in terms of its dominant position in foundry services and a varied client base and product mix". Andrew Keiller, emerging market equity specialist at Baillie Gifford, called it "virtually indispensable".

Its numbers are reflective of its growing importance. In 2021, the company generated $56bn of revenue, up 25% from 2020 and 64% from 2019. The company also typically operates with a gross margin in excess of 50%, according to Keiller.

The strength of the investment case and fundamentals meant the stock sat within the top ten of 3,289 funds and ETFs at the end of June 2021, with 2,988 of these being active funds, according to Morningstar Direct.

However, since then it has fallen out of several fund's top slots. At the end of June this year it was in 2,336 funds' top ten with 2,062 of those being active funds.

Taiwan risk

One consideration on fund managers' minds is the tension in Taiwan, which raises a number of risks for the company. The first and most obvious is if either the US or China implement restrictions on trade.

"Trade tariffs and restrictions between the US, Taiwan and China may obstruct the flow of goods between the three places, potentially putting the global supply chain off balance again," explained Phelix Lee, equity analyst for Morningstar Asia.

However, Ben Barringer, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, noted TSMC had survived previous trade wars.

"Given its importance to both the US and China and the capabilities that it has, it should continue to thrive should we see an escalation of tensions," he commented.

However, if a military conflict were to take place things become more complicated, Barringer warned.

Chips bill

President Joe Biden, clearly aware of the dependency on Taiwan, signed a bill on 9 August to provide $52.7bn in subsidies for US semiconductor production and research.

As a result of the bill, Taiwan's current 80% market share for advanced nodes will drop to 70% by 2025, according to Barringer.

However, he pointed out that while TSMC will lose some market share to Intel, it is a net beneficiary of the so called CHIPS Act.

"The CHIPS Act provides a huge amount of support and tax incentives for the semiconductor industry in the US," the analyst said. "TSMC has committed to a new factory in Arizona and ultimately would not be progressing with this if the CHIPS Act harmed the company in any way."

Mathur said he did not think the bill would reduce the company's market share and instead will encourage production in the nation.

However, he added the firm will have to consider "whether it will be less profitable to manufacture in the US rather than Asia" and if it would impact pricing as a result.

Valuation and growth opportunities

Compared to its history, valuations for TSMC have started to look attractive, according to some of the fund managers.

The stock has been weak - down 18.5% year to date at time of writing (11 August). However, earnings growth has remained elevated. with Morningstar Asia's Lee pointing out that the valuation of the company has come down 30-40% compared to half a year ago and is now at 4x forward price to book and 15x price to earnings.

Still, Kerley and Barringer warned short-term investors they will need to consider how earnings will be maintained as global growth slows.

"For medium- to long-term investors who can look beyond the uncertainties of the next 18 months, this is probably an interesting opportunity," Kerley said.