Deep Dive: Private markets take steps towards the 'mainstreaming' of ESG

Around 42% of global private assets, or $4.7trn, is now managed in funds that claim to follow sustainable investment principles

A growing number of private capital funds are taking ESG into account, as evidenced by the rising number of PRI signatories in the sector. Around 42% of global private assets, or $4.7trn, is now managed in funds that claim to follow sustainable investment principles, according to a survey by Preqin.

Despite the rising growth of ESG adoption, the crackdown against greenwashing by US and European regulators in the past year has mostly focused on public investments. However, the EU's SFDR is expected to begin to filter through to the sector.

Due to their propensity to be smaller or midsized, private companies are less likely to be scrutinised to the same level as their listed counterparts. This lack of transparency makes it challenging for investors to determine who is truly integrating ESG principles.

Even with the apparent hurdles, experts that spoke to Investment Week believe that private markets have the potential to play an influential role in shaping ESG strategy, metrics, performance and, in some cases, delivering positive change.

ESG strategies to 'reboot' European private markets, says PwC

Rob Morgan, chief investment analyst at Charles Stanley, said that private equity is an area that stands out as potentially offering a "clear and direct route" to meaningful and often measurable, positive impact.

"Private equity owners are hands on, often taking majority stakes with significant board influence, if not full representation and control. Being a real partner in the business as opposed to a minority shareholder typically offers additional scope to shape how the businesses are run, including ESG considerations," he said.

Direct or ‘primary' private equity can more clearly demonstrate direct influence and action, shaping company philosophy, objectives, policies and procedures, he noted.

"The setting of ESG KPI reporting is one particular avenue of influence as it is common, particularly for earlier stage businesses, to have not assembled ESG data points before."

Energy transition

Promises made by private equity funds are not always synonymous with strong impact, added Aliénor Legendre, ESG research analyst at MainStreet Partners.

However, she noted that these players have the potential to play a critical role in shifting the focus of investment to climate change mitigation and energy dependence.

"For many countries reviewing their climate targets - not least the European Union, which has announced REPowerEU, a plan to reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels by 2027 - private equity is an important keystone," she said.

From 'why?' to 'why not?' - ESG in the world of private equity

Delivering the REPowerEU objectives requires an additional investment of €210bn between now and 2027. Globally, private equity firms are important providers of liquidity, debt and equity. However, Legendre warned that the private equity sector is not known to be ahead of the game in this type of investment.

"A report by the NGO The Private Equity Stakeholder Project, analysed the portfolios of ten US private equity firms over the past decade and discovered that they hold a total of 300 portfolio companies but only 20% of that total were in renewables," she said.

For a significant portion of private equity players to become game changers for the energy transition, she argued that governments have to put in place incentives to mitigate the risks associated with these investments and demand more transparency from the sector regarding their investments in carbon-intensive energies.

Private debt

With over $5.3tn in assets under management, private equity remains the largest asset class in the private markets space. However, private debt has seen enormous growth in recent years and is set to double its AUM by 2026, according to Preqin.

Private debt firms are unable to have the same direct influence over companies as shareholders do through voting rights and boards, but managers are still finding ways to play their part in improving and integrating ESG.

Kirsten Bode, co-head of pan-European private debt at Muzinich, said that one approach for private lenders to engage with companies and its management teams on ESG issues is through building certain incentives into the loan documents.

Deep Dive: It's a good time for private debt markets

"Borrowers are given real financial incentives via margin ratchets to meet predetermined ESG targets such as carbon emissions reduction," she said.

Beyond private debt, a vehicle that stands out for Morgan is the Princess Private Equity investment trust run by Partners Group. The objective of its ESG framework is to mitigate investment risk and ensure that investee companies respect society and the environment - and benefit them where possible.

"Early in due diligence for direct investments, teams are required to complete an ESG assessment that identifies relevant ESG factors and assesses target's performance, flagging any risks and prioritising areas for engagement post-acquisition," he said.

"[This] could include initiatives to reduce energy consumption, improve health and safety performance, or strengthen a company's relationship with its employees."

Three-step ESG approach

The risk-return dynamics of private markets are idiosyncratic and therefore warrant extensive bottom-up analysis, said Praveen Jagwani, CEO at UTI International. In such analysis, a calibrated ESG approach can be extremely advantageous to avoid "being ambushed by sharp practices or venal promoters".

For investors looking to invest in the space through an ESG lens, Jagwani recommended a three-step approach. A checklist for regulatory compliance should be one of the starting points, followed by ensuring the "institutionalisation" of processes reflecting best ESG practice and a culture of disclosure and transparency.

Will booming private markets lead to success for private equity trusts?

"During due diligence on investee companies, we engage with a cross-section of the company hierarchy. The objective is to develop conviction on the company's ethos, its willingness to continually learn and make decisions that are mindful of the interests of all stakeholders," he said.

"While investing in private markets there are too many variables at play and a templated analysis of these variables is almost futile. Awareness of the evolving ESG panorama coupled with a customised common-sense approach to investing is the key."