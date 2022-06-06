The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from May?

Recapping the top stories

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read

ESG was front and centre over May’s news cycle, with a particular focus on greenwashing.

Stuart Kirk, HSBC Asset Management's global head of responsible investing, drew ire from across the industry following his ‘Miami' speech, while DWS and Deutsche Bank had their offices raided over whistleblower claims.

BNY Mellon's investment adviser arm was fined over "misstatements and omissions" and the SEC proposed rule changes in order to help prevent greenwashing.

Elsewhere, UK retail stocks continued to suffer under the eyes of short sellers.

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington

