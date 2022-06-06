The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from May?

Stuart Kirk, HSBC Asset Management's global head of responsible investing, drew ire from across the industry following his ‘Miami' speech, while DWS and Deutsche Bank had their offices raided over whistleblower claims.

BNY Mellon's investment adviser arm was fined over "misstatements and omissions" and the SEC proposed rule changes in order to help prevent greenwashing.

Elsewhere, UK retail stocks continued to suffer under the eyes of short sellers.