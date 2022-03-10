Stock Spotlight: Expect long-haul recovery as IAG set to suffer more turbulence

Over the past year, IAG's shares have plummeted by 40% as the airline industry remained victim to Covid-related travel restrictions. But as bans on flying were lifted and consumer confidence returned, rocketing oil and gas prices and - most recently the Ukraine crisis - continue to weigh heavily on the company.

The firm's results at the end of last month painted a relatively sanguine picture; while the easing of Covid restrictions meant its passenger capacity increased by 58% relative to 2019 levels in Q4 last year, capacity only reached 36.1% over the course of the entire year. This led to an 8.3% increase in revenue for the business, while expenses such as staff costs were cut by 26.5%, meaning operating losses fell from €7.5bn to €2.8bn.

Capacity issues

Mark Crouch, analyst at eToro, pointed out that while the firm's passenger capacity increase is "impressive", it is "still lagging the budget short-haul carriers, such as easyJet, which flew 71% of 2019 capacity in December".

"That is hardly a surprise though. Since the start of the pandemic, it has been far easier to hop on a short-haul flight than it has a long-haul, meaning firms such as IAG have felt an outsized impact from coronavirus," he said.

"Looking forward, we may see the industry's recovery disrupted by the troubles in Ukraine, although we expect the British Airways owner to continue to grow capacity, and perhaps edge closer towards profitability this year."

Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said despite the challenges IAG has faced, the market consensus of the shares remains a ‘buy' on its prospects.

"Set against its formidable challenges, IAG is beginning to emerge from the exceptional storm," he reasoned. "Recent full-year results revealed that income had started to edge higher. Passenger capacity is of course a key metric and the current signs were relatively encouraging, despite the restraints of the Omicron variant and the current quieter seasonal trends, let alone the latest geopolitical developments which have threatened to derail the return to tourism once more."

Indeed, Kernow's CIO Alyx Wood pointed out that a new potential headwind for airlines could be that travelling abroad returns to a "luxury-only" service, with the price of Brent crude oil rocketing and air tax increasing significantly.

"In terms of what this means for IAG's business model, the airline does have prized routes, pricing power and scale," he reasoned. "What has impressed me is their excellent non-fuel unit cost change over the years, only beaten by the likes of Emirates."

Wood added that the firm's new CEO Luis Gallego has now had his feet under the desk for more than two years and that pent-up travel demand after Covid means people are eager to fly.

"Conversely, short-term oil price will drive the sentiment of the share price, but you can always hedge out oil prices or do a pair trade," he said. "It is notable that there is a lot more short interest in Wizzair, which saw short interest rise 36.1% last week."

Alternative route

But while investors may be choosing to short other airlines at present, Freetrade analyst Gemma Boothroyd agreed with Crouch that "other European airlines, such as Ryanair, have seemingly navigated the turbulence with greater ease".

"The Irish airline was almost at pre-pandemic passenger levels by the end of last year. And for a while, Ryanair's share price was substantially above its 2019 price too," she pointed out.

"Meanwhile, IAG's share price is significantly below its pre-pandemic highs. It has only continued to tumble this year as well.

"Investors sifting through the bargain bin may be allured by its low price tag. But an operating margin of -35.1% begs the question of how long they would be waiting for IAG to turn things around."

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said IAG is "finally turning a corner" after a hard few years, but that it still has a long journey to recovery.

"Even though enormous cost cutting and fund raising efforts have eased the worst of it, the hard truth is long haul - especially luxury business class - travel is going to take a lot longer to return," she warned. "The balance sheet should survive, but we will not be looking at the same business on the other side."

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, said investors' reticence to buy into the stock is unsurprising given the torrid combination of rising fuel costs and a "gloomy" GDP outlook.

"The recovery from Omicron had barely begun, and now it looks like airlines have another tough period to endure," he argued. "They can reroute around the warzone, but higher fuel prices will hit demand. While cheap, there just seems too much uncertainty around the shares at present."

In terms of barriers to entry, Wood added that "ultimately, it is not too hard to open an airline, albeit at a failure rate of approximately 70%", while highly competitive markets will encourage consolidation.

"Looking out a few years, IAG is more likely to be a winner and rather than a loser among peers. It will fare reasonably well, but that does not mean it is a good investment."

For those willing to stomach the turbulence for its historically cheap share price, Boothroyd said investors "could need to get comfortable with the prospect of IAG's recovery being one for the long term".

"It may be tempting to believe loosening restrictions will help it get there faster, but the Ukrainian invasion and Brent crude hitting a multi-year high paint an ominous picture for the years ahead," she warned. "And with Ryanair announcing plans to cut prices, it is going to have to work even harder to get back on its feet."